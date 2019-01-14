BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

(Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 at 5:38 p.m.)

Loyola’s Greek life is facing social probation on most of their fraternities and sororities.

With this probation, Loyola’s Greek life organizations are losing their social standing. This means that they are no longer allowed to hold alcohol-related events, formals or socials, and potentially participating in the air band during Greek Week.

The reason stated for the probation is nine Greek organizations’ failure to adhere to the Standards of Excellence, a measuring assessment that evaluates Greek organizations on a variety of categories. Those categories are academics, chapter management, membership development, community involvement and overall evaluation. Each of the organizations is rated to be one of four distinctions: gold, silver, bronze and needs improvement. The organizations placed on probation were initially ranked as “needs improvement.” This initial score can be appealed by each organization, and some of the organizations placed on probation plan to do so.

The only groups spared from this probation are sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha and Theta Phi Alpha.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted here as it is confirmed.