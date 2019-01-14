Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

Back to Article
Back to Article

BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

Riley Katz, Editor-in-Chief
January 14, 2019
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






(Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 at 5:38 p.m.)

Loyola’s Greek life is facing social probation on most of their fraternities and sororities.

With this probation, Loyola’s Greek life organizations are losing their social standing. This means that they are no longer allowed to hold alcohol-related events, formals or socials, and potentially participating in the air band during Greek Week.

The reason stated for the probation is nine Greek organizations’ failure to adhere to the Standards of Excellence, a measuring assessment that evaluates Greek organizations on a variety of categories. Those categories are academics, chapter management, membership development, community involvement and overall evaluation. Each of the organizations is rated to be one of four distinctions: gold, silver, bronze and needs improvement. The organizations placed on probation were initially ranked as “needs improvement.” This initial score can be appealed by each organization, and some of the organizations placed on probation plan to do so.

The only groups spared from this probation are sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha and Theta Phi Alpha.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted here as it is confirmed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Riley Katz, Editor In Chief

Riley Katz is a mass communication senior at Loyola. After he graduates he plans to find a career in writing about technology and consumer electronics.
contact: [email protected]

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    News

    BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    News

    BREAKING: Loyola hires new Senior VP for Enrollment and Student Affairs

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    Academic

    BREAKING: Loyola put under financial probation for fiscal year 2019

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    News

    Loyola student organization raises AIDS awareness

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    News

    Lemon Pepper hopes to add flavor to post-grad life for students of color

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    Christianity

    Eight former Loyola priests named in Jesuit sex abuse list

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    Academic

    Music therapy makes their voices heard

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    News

    LUPD to provide vehicle safety checks before Christmas Break

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    News

    Students celebrate the start of Advent and Hanukkah

  • BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation

    News

    Danna Center water cutting off on Dec. 17

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
BREAKING: Most of Greek life placed under social probation