Wolf Pack steal a victory from Bethel

Steal were the running trend in the Loyola versus Bethel match up on Jan. 10, as the Wolf Pack defeated the Wildcats, 87-83 on the road.

It was all Bethel University. The Wildcats hoped to notch their first win over Loyola in four match ups, and the victory looked so close. The home team dominated the first half and remained consistent in their play, not letting the Wolf Pack lead until two and a half minutes remained in the game.

Loyola got ahead and their defense quelled any comebacks by Bethel. The Wolf Pack stole the win, and their defense stole the ball, a lot.

Overall, Loyola racked up 14 steals, raising their steals per game to 10.7 – the fourth best average in the country. Five different players recorded two steals or more, with freshman Cameron Dumas leading the way with three.

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil lead in points, rebounds and assists. He recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to earn his sixth double-double of the year.

Computer science senior Tre’Von Jasmine led the way off the bench with 12 points.

Loyola now has a 9-5 record with a 4-3 conference record.

The Wolf Pack will travel to Blue Mountain College on Jan. 12.