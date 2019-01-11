Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Women’s basketball loses first game since Dec. 5

Freshman Tay Cannon had her best game of the season. Cannon shot a career-best in points and had a career-best in steals off the bench. She racked up 22 points and six steals, the most by any member this season. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
January 11, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

For 35 straight days, the Loyola women’s basketball team played their best basketball of the season so far, winning seven games in a row, but the Wolf Pack squad hit the road to nationally-ranked Bethel University on Jan. 10, and their streak was on the line.

In their first away game since early December, Loyola faced off against the Bethel Wildcats but couldn’t pull away with the win, losing 78-68 against their conference rivals.

Despite the loss, several players sported notable stat lines.

Freshman Tay Cannon had her best game of the season. Cannon shot a career-best in points and had a career-best in steals off the bench. She racked up 22 points and six steals, the most by any member this season.

Psychology senior Megan Worry had her eighth game this season with double-digit scoring. Worry finished with 12 points and is now averaging a career-high 10.3 points per game. Worry also led the team with eight rebounds.

Loyola now has an 11-5 overall record and a 5-2 conference record.

The team will hit the road again to face Blue Mountain College on Jan. 12.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

