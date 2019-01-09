Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

Biology+junior+Nicholas+Milosch+finishes+his+relay+at+the+Loyola+swim+meet.+Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
Back to Article
Back to Article

Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

Biology junior Nicholas Milosch finishes his relay at the Loyola swim meet. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Biology junior Nicholas Milosch finishes his relay at the Loyola swim meet. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Biology junior Nicholas Milosch finishes his relay at the Loyola swim meet. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Biology junior Nicholas Milosch finishes his relay at the Loyola swim meet. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
January 9, 2019
Filed under Photography, Showcase, Sports, Swimming

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The stands were full, the balcony was packed and the energy was electric as Loyola showed out to see their swim team compete in their only home meet of the year.

The Wolf Pack did not host an easy opponent on Jan. 9. NCAA Division-1 opponent Incarnate Word University showed up to The Den, but the Wolf Pack’s aquatic athletes were accustomed to the challenge, as the Cardinals were the fourth opponent they faced that was in the NCAA.

The Wolf Pack swam strong, breaking records and milestones along the way.

Mass communication junior Paige Carter etched her name in the school record books yet again. Carter entered into the 1000-yard freestyle for only the second time this year and earned a program-best time of 10:46.83. Carter also finished with 2:14.75 in the women’s 200 IM.

Business junior Warren Massimini took the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle. He finished with a time of 21.71. Massimini also finished in second place in the men’s 100 free with a time of 47.71.

Business sophomore Elizabeth Skinner also had a remarkable performance in the water. Skinner swam the second-fastest time of the year in the women’s 50-yard freestyle and placed third in women’s 100-yard freestyle with a season-best 55.79.

Finance junior Trey James set a season-best for the program and himself in the men’s 200 IM with a time of 1:57.90, claiming the second place spot.

Environmental studies freshman Earle Madden IV nearly broke is own personal best times in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke and the men’s 200 breaststroke. He earned 59.99 and 2:13.08 in the respective events.

The team now looks ahead to Kingsport, Tennessee for the Mid-South Conference Championships, beginning on Jan. 31.

Gallery|5 Photos
A Loyola women's swimmer looks at her total time after her relay race. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    Life & Times

    December welcomes Nola Krampus-style haunted house

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    Life & Times

    Gallery: CBD lights up for the holiday season

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    News

    Gallery: Loyola celebrates its 17th president

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    News

    Gallery: Wolf Pack celebrates inauguration week with Tetlow Fest

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    Life & Times

    How to slay Halloween in New Orleans

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    News

    Reclaiming bodies, reclaiming the night at Take Back the Night

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    Features

    NOLA Nightmare rises from the grave of House of Shock

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    City

    High school rivalries in the Big Easy are a unique tradition

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    Leisure

    Gallery: Fall Break expectations in Southern Louisiana

  • Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records

    Food

    Gallery: Beignet Fest kicks off the Fall season

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Fans packed the pool as they witnessed Loyola’s swim team break records