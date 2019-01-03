Loyola singer featured on new Saints-inspired song

Popular and commercial music junior Jenna Hunts sings, "Party in ATL" while wearing her Drew Brees jersey. The song was written by Joshua K. Lincoln. Photo by Cliff Stromeyer.

This past season, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome vibrated with the tunes of “Halftime (Stand Up & Get Crunk)” by the Ying Yang Twins, “I Believe (‘Saints Go All the Way’)” by Harrison Avenue and “Choppa Style” by New Orleans rapper, Choppa. But a new song has been recently created and it aims to help the New Orleans Saints march on to Super Bowl LIII with the vocal work of a Loyola singer.

Popular and commercial music junior Jenna Hunts was lucky enough to contribute to the new Saints anthem, titled, “Party in the ATL,” that hopes to get the Who Dat Nation hyped up about the team’s journey to this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joshua K. Lincoln wrote the lyrics while Cliff Stromeyer helped contribute to the new, catchy song, which gained 4.5 thousand views on YouTube since its release on Jan. 1. And as a diehard Saints fan, Hunts could not pass up the chance to be a part of the song.

“(Lincoln and Stromeyer) reached out to me to see if I would be interested in being the vocalist,” she said. “I was super excited and jumped at the chance, especially being a huge Saints fan.”

Lincoln’s and Stromeyer’s tune mimics Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit-song, “Party in The U.S.A.” but with its own Saints-inspired lyrics.

“This song is an anthem for our Saints players and a song that will get the fans hyped up for the Super Bowl,” Hunts said and she was quick to say which lyrics stood out most to her as a fanatic of the team.

“‘So I put my hands up -the Saints are the champs. We knew they’d go all the way’ is my favorite line because it’s the most exciting,” she said. “They’ve come so far as a team, and soon we’ll be Super Bowl champs again.”

However, if the Saints don’t make it all the way to Atlanta, Hunts still sees a black and gold future for herself.

“Singing is what I love more than anything,” she said. “Considering I did not write this song, I think it would be cool to, at some point, write my own Saints song.”

Even so, she hopes New Orleans, and a particular Saints player, adopts the song like other songs over the past year.

“I hope the fans enjoy singing along,” she said. “I believe that Joshua wrote this song for the fans and for the entire team as a way to cheer on the Saints. If Teddy Bridgewater started dancing to this song, that would be incredible.”

The Saints will kick-off their first playoff game on Jan. 13 at home.

Gallery | 2 Photos Popular and commercial music junior Jenna Hunts (right) sits with the sound engineer during the recording of "Party in ATL." Photo by Cliff Stromeyer.