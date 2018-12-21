Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

GALLERY: Celebration in the Oaks

Madison Mcloughlin
December 21, 2018
Trees boast their green lights as families navigate through the paths of Celebration in the Oaks. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Bright lights illuminate the path to Celebration in the Oaks. The festival is in its 32nd year of lighting up the holidays. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Couples stroll through the Celebration's garden of mushrooms, insects and other fantastic forest-themed lights. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Families gather around to watch the toy trains and streetcars roll through a New Orleans-themed track. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Loved ones stop and take a moment to capture kisses on camera at one of the Merry Kissmas booths throughout the Celebration. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Poinsettias form a large Christmas tree in the middle of the botanical gardens. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Vines weave in and out of the lights hanging on the trees. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Children watch as an oyster shows off its luminescent pearl. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Lights spelling 'peace' hang from an oak tree, giving the name Christmas in the Oaks its meaning. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

A gecko slithers up one of the big oak trees in celebration of his favorite holiday. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin

Every holiday season, City Park is decorated in lights.

Madison Mcloughlin, Managing Editor for Print

Madison is a mass communications journalism and English literature junior from Michigan. She is the managing editor for print, and was previously the news...

