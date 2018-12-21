GALLERY: Celebration in the Oaks

Trees boast their green lights as families navigate through the paths of Celebration in the Oaks. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Bright lights illuminate the path to Celebration in the Oaks. The festival is in its 32nd year of lighting up the holidays. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Couples stroll through the Celebration's garden of mushrooms, insects and other fantastic forest-themed lights. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Families gather around to watch the toy trains and streetcars roll through a New Orleans-themed track. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Loved ones stop and take a moment to capture kisses on camera at one of the Merry Kissmas booths throughout the Celebration. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Poinsettias form a large Christmas tree in the middle of the botanical gardens. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Vines weave in and out of the lights hanging on the trees. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Children watch as an oyster shows off its luminescent pearl. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Lights spelling 'peace' hang from an oak tree, giving the name Christmas in the Oaks its meaning. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
A gecko slithers up one of the big oak trees in celebration of his favorite holiday. Photo credit: Madison Mcloughlin
Every holiday season, City Park is decorated in lights.
