Loyola loses late in OT to Middle Georgia State

Andres Fuentes
December 16, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

On a night of career-bests and other notable stat lines, the Loyola men’s basketball team could not close out Middle Georgia State after sending the Knights into overtime.

The Wolf Pack team fell to the Knights 91-86 on Loyola’s home court.

Loyola looked promising in the first half, scoring 46 points to the Knight’s 31. But the tides shifted in the second half as Middle Georgia State went on a 12-2 run with only five minutes left until the final buzzer.

Mass communication freshman Myles Burns slammed a dunk to tie the contest at 76, sending the game into overtime but the Wolf Pack could not hold on as the Knights outscored Loyola in the extended time, 15-10.

Burns led the team in scoring with 19 points while also grabbing seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil and business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. both racked up a double-double while also leading the team in boards. Wrightsil finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Smith recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshmen Cameron Dumas also dished out a team-high seven assists, a career-best. Physics sophomore Josh Leaney also marked a stat in the record books with a career-best 10 rebounds.

With the loss, the Wolf Pack now have a tarnished home record, standing at 5-1 on the season. Loyola has an overall record of 6-4 and a 2-2 conference record.

For their final game before the holidays, the team will head to Spring Field College Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

