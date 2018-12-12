BREAKING: Loyola hires new Senior VP for Enrollment and Student Affairs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In an email addressed to the Loyola community, President Tania Tetlow announced Sarah Kelly has been hired as the university’s new senior vice president for enrollment management.

Tetlow said Kelly was chosen for her experience in multiple areas, including success in admissions and financial aid strategy and university marketing.

“We found exactly the person we needed in Sarah Kelly, who has deep experience in all three areas, understands Jesuit mission, and has shown real strategic genius in enrollment,” Tetlow said in the email.

In the email, Tetlow said Kelly served as the vice president for enrollment and marketing at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. Before that, she led the recruitment program at Wittenberg University. Her team doubled the number of applications the university received and increased the university’s diversity by 16 percent. The increase and applications and diversity led to the largest enrolled class in nearly a decade.