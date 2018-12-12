Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

BREAKING: Loyola hires new Senior VP for Enrollment and Student Affairs

BREAKING: Loyola hires new Senior VP for Enrollment and Student Affairs

Riley Katz
December 12, 2018
In an email addressed to the Loyola community, President Tania Tetlow announced Sarah Kelly has been hired as the university's new senior vice president for enrollment management.

Tetlow said Kelly was chosen for her experience in multiple areas, including success in admissions and financial aid strategy and university marketing.

"We found exactly the person we needed in Sarah Kelly, who has deep experience in all three areas, understands Jesuit mission, and has shown real strategic genius in enrollment," Tetlow said in the email.

In the email, Tetlow said Kelly served as the vice president for enrollment and marketing at Saint Michael's College in Vermont. Before that, she led the recruitment program at Wittenberg University. Her team doubled the number of applications the university received and increased the university's diversity by 16 percent. The increase and applications and diversity led to the largest enrolled class in nearly a decade.

About the Writer
Riley Katz, Editor In Chief

Riley Katz is a mass communication senior at Loyola. After he graduates he plans to find a career in writing about technology and consumer electronics.
contact: [email protected]

