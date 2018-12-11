Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

BREAKING: Loyola put under financial probation for fiscal year 2019

BREAKING: Loyola put under financial probation for fiscal year 2019

Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Cristian Orellana

Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Cristian Orellana

Cristian Orellana

Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Emma Ruby
December 11, 2018
After a review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Loyola will begin 2019 under financial probation, according to a Dec. 11 email from university president Tania Tetlow.

The financial probation will last for the next year and is part of the ongoing monitoring of the university’s budget.

Financial probation will not change Loyola’s accreditation status as a university and the commission’s decision is based on the university’s past financial performance, according to the email.

The commission approved 96 different measures of academic quality and academic programs, student scholarships and financial aid will not be affected by the probation period, according to Tetlow.

“I have never been more confident about the future of Loyola,” Tetlow said. “We have an outstanding faculty, a 106-year-old history, a $228 million endowment and we have raised over $90 million in our Faith in the Future campaign.”

Despite exams, Tetlow encouraged students to reach out to her with questions whether over email or in person. She will also be available in the One Loyola space in the Danna Center from 12-2 p.m. on Dec. 12. There will also be a hosted webinar on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss the probation.

 

Emma Ruby, Assistant News Editor

Emma is a political science freshman from Arlington, Texas. She serves as a staff and breaking news writer, and is excited to learn about the Loyola and...

Cristian Orellana, Photo Editor

Cristian Orellana is the Senior Staff Photographer. He has a passion for photography, alongside a love of fiction and poetry writing. He hopes to one day...

BREAKING: Loyola put under financial probation for fiscal year 2019