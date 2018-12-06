LUPD to provide vehicle safety checks before Christmas Break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For students preparing to spend hours driving home for Christmas Break, LUPD is launching a Check My Ride program to make sure students’ vehicles are safe and ready for the road, according to a universitywide email from Todd Warren, director of university police.

LUPD will have an inspection station set up in the West Road Garage from Dec.11 to Dec. 13. The station will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during these days and will provide oil, tire pressure and wiper blade checks as well as window cleaning and instructions on how to perform vehicle safety checks, according to the email.