LUPD to provide vehicle safety checks before Christmas Break

LUPD to provide vehicle safety checks before Christmas Break

Rose Wagner
December 6, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase

For students preparing to spend hours driving home for Christmas Break, LUPD is launching a Check My Ride program to make sure students’ vehicles are safe and ready for the road, according to a universitywide email from Todd Warren, director of university police.

LUPD will have an inspection station set up in the West Road Garage from Dec.11 to Dec. 13. The station will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during these days and will provide oil, tire pressure and wiper blade checks as well as window cleaning and instructions on how to perform vehicle safety checks, according to the email.

About the Writer
Rose Wagner, News Editor

Rose is a sophomore mass communication and political science double major from St. Paul, Minnesota. This is her second semester as the news editor for...

