For the greatest Loyola

My name is Riley Katz, and I am officially the new editor-in-chief of The Maroon.

I could not be more excited for what our paper has in store to continue our tradition of award-winning journalism. The Maroon is an incredible organization because, no matter a student’s major or interests, all it takes to join in the pursuit of a greater Loyola is walking through our door and saying “hello.”

I attended two other universities before coming to Loyola, and neither had such a welcoming newsroom to students. When I walked into The Maroon’s newsroom for the first time, I felt a sense of community among members of the media outlet. Little did I realize most of those people I hardly knew a year ago would become some of my best friends over the course of a semester. The Maroon’s staff has so much talent to offer, and I encourage any of you with even the slightest interest in journalism to stop by and say “hello.”

You might just find a mentor to help you improve your skills. And chances are, we need you to cover a story, photograph an event on campus or work the teleprompter for one of our shows. The Maroon provides an opportunity to plunge head first and wholeheartedly into journalism. The time to take advantage of that opportunity is now.