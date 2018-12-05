Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Walter Ramsey wins scholar award

Andres Fuentes
December 5, 2018
Filed under Cross Country, Showcase, Sports

Finishing the cross country season with multiple PR’s and a bid to the national championship, Walter Ramsey can now add Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year to his long list of achievements.

Ramsey, environmental studies sophomore, currently owns a 3.79 GPA which helped contribute to the conference award. In order to qualify, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or above, own a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions.

Ramsey was also named to the All-Academic and Champions of Character teams this season. He was also selected to the All-Conference Team and earned a trip to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship, both for the second-straight season.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

