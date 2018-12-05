Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

This+Nov.+9%2C+2018%2C+photo+shows+a+Scan+%26+Go+checkout+area+at+a+Walmart+Supercenter+in+Houston.++Retailers+will+once+again+offer+big+deals+and+early+hours+to+lure+shoppers+into+their+stores+for+the+start+of+the+holiday+season.+But+they%27ll+also+try+to+get+shoppers+out+of+their+stores+faster+than+ever+by+minimizing+the+thing+they+hate+most%3A+long+lines.+%28AP+Photo%2FDavid+J.+Phillip%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

This Nov. 9, 2018, photo shows a Scan & Go checkout area at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Retailers will once again offer big deals and early hours to lure shoppers into their stores for the start of the holiday season. But they'll also try to get shoppers out of their stores faster than ever by minimizing the thing they hate most: long lines. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

This Nov. 9, 2018, photo shows a Scan & Go checkout area at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Retailers will once again offer big deals and early hours to lure shoppers into their stores for the start of the holiday season. But they'll also try to get shoppers out of their stores faster than ever by minimizing the thing they hate most: long lines. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

This Nov. 9, 2018, photo shows a Scan & Go checkout area at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Retailers will once again offer big deals and early hours to lure shoppers into their stores for the start of the holiday season. But they'll also try to get shoppers out of their stores faster than ever by minimizing the thing they hate most: long lines. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

This Nov. 9, 2018, photo shows a Scan & Go checkout area at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Retailers will once again offer big deals and early hours to lure shoppers into their stores for the start of the holiday season. But they'll also try to get shoppers out of their stores faster than ever by minimizing the thing they hate most: long lines. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Andres Fuentes
December 4, 2018
Filed under City, Showcase, Worldview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It’s the season of giving and one New Orleans resident decided to celebrate the holidays early by paying off layways at a local Walmart.

The Walmart store on Tchopitoulas St. was greeted with an anonymous donation by New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. Benson gave $93,502 to pay off over 400 layaway items for Walmart customers, according to store manager Zena Williams.

“We were all excited for it,” Williams said when she first heard the news about Benson’s donation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Gallery: NOLA 300: a look back at the Crescent City in the early 1900s

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Remembering Audubon Park’s World’s Fair past

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Apr. 30, 1999: Massacre at Columbine

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Sept. 14, 2001: Loyola students react to 9/11 attack

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Dec. 1963: Loyola honors JFK

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Driven Loyola senior plans to build Algiers community center

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Locals find treasure -and trash- in Lake Pontchartrain

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Archdiocese of New Orleans releases clergy report regarding sex abuse

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    Investigation sheds light on possible Entergy dishonesty

  • Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers

    City

    VA Secretary returns to his alma mater to reach out to student veterans.

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Benson brings holiday cheer early for Walmart customers