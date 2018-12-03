Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

Mass communication junior Tylar Beckham reached for the volleyball in a match at The Den on Sep. 25 2018. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Wolf Pack Athletics continues to thrive on and off the court as yet another athlete has received an award for her performance in the classroom.

Tylar Beckham, mass communication senior, has been known for her impact on the volleyball court. However, her work off the court has earned her her most recent honor.

Beckham has just been named the 2018 Daktronics-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete. The award is given to those student athletes who have shown exceptional success in their studies as well as their sport.

Head Volleyball Coach Jesse Zabal stressed the importance of academics and is impressed with how well Beckham has managed to balance them with her athletic responsibilities.

“Tylar has been a great asset to our team on the court, but she has also committed herself to her studies,” Zabal said. “While we focus very much on our success within competition, the academic side is just as important to the overall success of our program.”

The Scholar-Athlete award is just one of many accolades for Beckham as she was recently named to the Southern States Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in back-to-back seasons. Her talent in the classroom is mirrored by her talent on the hardwood floor.

Beckham led her team with 337 kills and 146 total blocks this past season. Beckham is also ranked 11th in the NAIA Division I with 146 total blocks and 24th in blocks per set with 1.13.

Beckham has been praised by Zabal for what she has accomplished in the classroom and expects nothing less from the volleyball star.

“Tylar has done a great job of meeting and exceeding those expectations, and continues to help us reach our team academic goals,” Zabal said.