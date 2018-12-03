Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

Mass+communication+junior+Tylar+Beckham+reached+for+the+volleyball+in+a+match+at+The+Den+on+Sep.+25+2018.+Photo+credit%3A+Loyola+New+Orleans+Athletics
Back to Article
Back to Article

Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

Mass communication junior Tylar Beckham reached for the volleyball in a match at The Den on Sep. 25 2018. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication junior Tylar Beckham reached for the volleyball in a match at The Den on Sep. 25 2018. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication junior Tylar Beckham reached for the volleyball in a match at The Den on Sep. 25 2018. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication junior Tylar Beckham reached for the volleyball in a match at The Den on Sep. 25 2018. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Rosha'e Gibson
December 2, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wolf Pack Athletics continues to thrive on and off the court as yet another athlete has received an award for her performance in the classroom.

Tylar Beckham, mass communication senior, has been known for her impact on the volleyball court. However, her work off the court has earned her her most recent honor.

Beckham has just been named the 2018 Daktronics-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete. The award is given to those student athletes who have shown exceptional success in their studies as well as their sport.

Head Volleyball Coach Jesse Zabal stressed the importance of academics and is impressed with how well Beckham has managed to balance them with her athletic responsibilities.

“Tylar has been a great asset to our team on the court, but she has also committed herself to her studies,” Zabal said. “While we focus very much on our success within competition, the academic side is just as important to the overall success of our program.”

The Scholar-Athlete award is just one of many accolades for Beckham as she was recently named to the Southern States Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in back-to-back seasons. Her talent in the classroom is mirrored by her talent on the hardwood floor.

Beckham led her team with 337 kills and 146 total blocks this past season. Beckham is also ranked 11th in the NAIA Division I with 146 total blocks and 24th in blocks per set with 1.13.

Beckham has been praised by Zabal for what she has accomplished in the classroom and expects nothing less from the volleyball star.

“Tylar has done a great job of meeting and exceeding those expectations, and continues to help us reach our team academic goals,” Zabal said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Sports

    JC Does Sports: Swing Dancing

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    City

    Remembering Audubon Park’s World’s Fair past

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Basketball

    Women’s team ended road trip with a loss

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Basketball

    Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: Self-Conscious: What it means and feelings associated

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: There is a side of the opioid epidemic most people don’t see

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Sports

    Water Polo captures first wins in club sport’s history

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Arts

    Loyola professor shares trade card collection

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Basketball

    Northwestern State Lady Demons burn the Wolf Pack

  • Tylar Beckham wins scholar award

    Editorial

    Editorial: Focus your energy on energy-inefficient companies

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Tylar Beckham wins scholar award