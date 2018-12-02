Women’s team ended road trip with a loss
December 2, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After taking down Southern States Athletics Conference rival Florida College, the Loyola women’s basketball team tried to use that winning momentum versus Brewton-Parker College on Dec. 1.
However, the Barons got the best over the Wolf Pack as Loyola lost a close contest to their conference rival, 58-54.
Loyola sported a 37 percent field-goal percentage and a 30.4 three-point percentage as compared to Brewton-Parker’s 35.8 percent field-goal percentage and a 27.8 percent field-goal percentage. However, 12-straight buckets by the Barons in the late game gave them the win.
International business junior Kalia Anthony led her team in three categories. Anthony took the top spot on the Wolf Pack squad in rebounds and assists with eight for each and she shares the point-leader title with accounting junior Paige Franckiewicz with 12 points.
The No. 17 Loyola team now sits with a 4-4 overall record and a 1-1 conference record. Up next, the Wolf Pack will take on Southern University at New Orleans Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.