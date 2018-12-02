Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

Communication+freshman++Zach+Wrightsil+looks+to+lay+in+a+basket+versus+Tulane+University.+Photo+credit%3A+Kyle+Encar
Back to Article
Back to Article

Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

Communication freshman Zach Wrightsil looks to lay in a basket versus Tulane University. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Communication freshman Zach Wrightsil looks to lay in a basket versus Tulane University. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Communication freshman Zach Wrightsil looks to lay in a basket versus Tulane University. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Communication freshman Zach Wrightsil looks to lay in a basket versus Tulane University. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Andres Fuentes
December 2, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The game plan was simple – feed the basketball to the freshmen – as Zach Wrightsil and Myles Burns scorched conference rival Brewton Parker College, 95-80 on Dec. 1.

Wrightsil, communication freshman, racked up a team-high 31 points while his counterpart, Burns, added 24 points as both players spent 37 minutes each on the hardwood.

In total, the Wolf Pack racked up 34 rebounds with computer science senior Tre’von Jasmine had a team-high five boards off the bench. Freshman Cameron Dumas had the most assists in the contest with six on the night.

Loyola found their stride away from The Den this weekend. The Wolf Pack notched a 59.7 field-goal percentage and kept Brewton Parker to just 43.3 percent.

The men’s basketball team team now sits with a 5-3 overall record and a 1-1 Southern States Athletics Conference record. Loyola looks to face off against Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and broadcast on ESPN Radio 1420 AM.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Women’s team ended road trip with a loss

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Northwestern State Lady Demons burn the Wolf Pack

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Nov. 8, 1991: Loyola Wolf Pack rises again tonight

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Loyola women’s basketball adjusts to loss of star players

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Loyola clashes with Tulane at the Battle of Freret

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack adds veteran presence to team with Reyes

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Megan Worry set to go, all in for her final season with Wolf Pack

  • Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball team bows out of the NAIA Championship

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Freshmen duo take a win over Brewton Parker