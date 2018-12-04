Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Gallery: NOLA 300: a look back at the Crecent City in the early 1900s

Gallery: NOLA 300: a look back at the Crecent City in the early 1900s

Sam Lucio
December 4, 2018
Filed under City, Showcase, Worldview

In 2018, New Orleans celebrated its 300 anniversary. The city was founded in spring of 1718 and named after Philippe II, Duke of Orleans in France.

New Orleans has seen many changes in its early days since its founding such as the switch from French to Spanish rule in 1763.

Here is a look at some of New Orleans’ most iconic sites in the early 20th century:

Jackson Square in 1912. The Historic New Orleans Collection, Gift of Waldemar S. Nelson, 2003.0182.494

Jackson Square in 2018. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Jackson Square:

A photo of one of New Orleans’ most iconic destinations. Jackson Square was built in the early 1800s and designed after the famous 17th-century Place des Vosges in Paris, France.

View of Canal Street in 1930 with the newly established electrical service. The Historic New Orleans Collection, Gift of Waldemar S. Nelson, 2003.0182.486

Canal Street:

Canal Street, one of New Orleans’ premier shopping spots. The photo showcases the newly established electrical service set up during the 1930s.

The bustling French Market courtesy of Julie Willoz and nola.com

French Market:

French Market, a center for commercial buildings in the French Quarter. Originally a Native American trading post, the market is one of the oldest in the country.

A street corner in the French Quarter. Courtesy of Julie Willoz and nola.com

A street in the French Quarter. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

French Quarter:

French Quarter, a relic of a period when the French owned Louisiana. This area is considered the oldest part of New Orleans being founded in 1718.

Crowd waiting in line outside the Seanger Theatre on June 14, 1919. The Historic New Orleans Collection, Gift of Waldemar S. Nelson, 2003.0182.366

The Saenger Theatre in 2018. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Sanger Theatre:

Sanger Theatre, the iconic house of entertainment. The theatre is one of the few remaining theaters that were owned by the Sanger theatre empire.

Sam Lucio, Reviews Editor

Sam is a journalist with a passion for storytelling, and is a Mass Communication Junior. He currently serve as the Worldview Editor. He has also been Social...

Cristian Orellana, Photo Editor

Cristian Orellana is the Senior Staff Photographer. He has a passion for photography, alongside a love of fiction and poetry writing. He hopes to one day...

