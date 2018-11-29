Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Gallery: CBD lights up for the holiday season

The downtown stretch of Canal St. is fitted for the holidays as lights wrap around trees and lamp posts. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
November 29, 2018
Filed under Life & Times, Nightlife, Photography, Showcase

Slideshow • 6 Photos
Andres Fuentes
A gingerbread version of the Mercedes Benz Super Dome sits in the lobby of Harrah's New Orleans. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Downtown New Orleans is full of Christmas cheer with holiday sales, Santas on street corners and carols being played over store speakers each day. But for the Crescent City night crawler (or St. Nick himself), the central business district offers a spectacle of lights to keep the holiday spirit alive even through the night.

The Astor Crowne Plaza lit up their giant Christmas tree outside of their hotel in late November. The lighting signaled over one million lights to shine along the downtown street. Strands of lights were wrapped around street lights, palm trees and outside buildings and hotels.

Poydras St. also shows off some holiday spirit as the Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel features a candied Superdome in their lobby. The iconic sports venue is made out of gingerbread and an assortment of candies such as peppermints, gum drops, lollipops and candy canes.

Right outside the hotel doors, Miracle on Fulton Street is gearing up for a Nov. 30 debut of magical “snow” and visits with Santa.

About the Contributors
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Madison Mcloughlin, Managing Editor for Print

Madison is a mass communications journalism and English literature junior from Michigan. She is the managing editor for print, and was previously the news...

