Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

President+Tania+Tetlow+is+blessed+by+her+uncle%2C+the+Rev.+Joseph+Tetlow%2C+at+the+Missioning+Mass+on+Nov.+15+2018.+Photo+credit%3A+Cristian+Orellana
President Tania Tetlow is blessed by her uncle, the Rev. Joseph Tetlow, at the Missioning Mass on Nov. 15 2018. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

President Tania Tetlow is blessed by her uncle, the Rev. Joseph Tetlow, at the Missioning Mass on Nov. 15 2018. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

President Tania Tetlow is blessed by her uncle, the Rev. Joseph Tetlow, at the Missioning Mass on Nov. 15 2018. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Andres Fuentes
November 16, 2018
Filed under Administration, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 4 Photos
President Tania Tetlow is blessed by her uncle, the Rev. Joseph Tetlow, at the Missioning Mass on Nov. 15 2018. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

In New Orleans fashion, President Tania Tetlow second-lined out of the Missioning Mass on Nov. 15 after her uncle, Rev. Joseph Tetlow, preached the homily. The mass took place at Holy Name of Jesus church and kicked off the inauguration events for President Tetlow.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Vice president for finance and administration resigns

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    New snake species named after Loyola professor

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Loyola revisits climate survey results

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Purchasing specialists hired to maintain financial stability

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Staff survey met with low response rate

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    President brings “good news” at President’s Report

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Harris leaves legal career to work as right-hand woman to Tetlow

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Waldrop takes final vows at Mass of the Holy Spirit

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Tetlow announces balanced budget for fiscal year 2019

  • Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass

    Administration

    Loyola lowers hurricane evacuation threshold

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass