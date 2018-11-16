Gallery: President celebrates Missioning Mass
November 16, 2018
In New Orleans fashion, President Tania Tetlow second-lined out of the Missioning Mass on Nov. 15 after her uncle, Rev. Joseph Tetlow, preached the homily. The mass took place at Holy Name of Jesus church and kicked off the inauguration events for President Tetlow.
