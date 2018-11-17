Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Dec. 1963: Loyola honors JFK

November 17, 2018
This article was written by The Maroon staff in Dec. 1963

In Honor of JFK…

A solemn procession of ROTC cadets march into Holy Name of Jesus Church for the military Mass held in honor of the late president, John F. Kennedy. Later during the ceremonies a wreath was laid at the foot of the statue of the Sacred Heart in front of the university.

Silent Anticipation…

Some sat in disbelief, while others sat in stunned silence as they listen to the news of President Kennedy’s assassination. At the time of day his death was announced the student lounge is usually alive with the coming weekend, but on this particular Friday it was silent as Loyola listened.

Dec. 1963: Loyola honors JFK