Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

Business+senior+Sammis+Reyes+puts+up+a+shot.+Reyes+led+the+team+with+8+rebounds+and+6+assists+against+Xavier+University.+Photo+credit%3A+Loyola+New+Orleans+Athletics
Business senior Sammis Reyes puts up a shot. Reyes led the team with 8 rebounds and 6 assists against Xavier University. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Business senior Sammis Reyes puts up a shot. Reyes led the team with 8 rebounds and 6 assists against Xavier University. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Business senior Sammis Reyes puts up a shot. Reyes led the team with 8 rebounds and 6 assists against Xavier University. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andrew Lang
November 13, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Loyola Wolf Pack men’s and women’s basketball team both picked up victories over the weekend. The men took down Xavier University while the women split a pair of games with a win over University of Pikeville and a loss against Campbellsville University.

The women started off with a 75-79 loss to Campbellsville Friday Nov. 9. Finance junior Kaila Anthony led the way for the Wolf Pack, scoring 21 points and dishing four assists.

The women’s team rebounded from the loss taking a victory over Pikeville 70-61 Saturday Nov. 10. Psychology pre­­­-health senior Megan Worry notched a double-double, leading the pack with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

That same day, the men took on and conquered Xavier 87-78. A pair of career nights led the way with both business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. and biological science freshman Cameron Dumas setting new career highs in scoring. Smith Jr. tallied 23 points while Dumas racked up 20.

The men moved to 3-2 on the season while the women are 1-3 on the year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor

Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans. He hopes to continue to shine a spotlight on our student-athletes here at Loyola.

Contact: [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Loyola women’s basketball adjusts to loss of star players

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Loyola clashes with Tulane at the Battle of Freret

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack adds veteran presence to team with Reyes

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Megan Worry set to go, all in for her final season with Wolf Pack

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball team bows out of the NAIA Championship

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball wins third conference title in four years

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    17 basketball players win conference awards

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack women’s team claims SSAC basketball title

  • Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

    Basketball

    Di’Mond Jackson shines on the basketball team

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend