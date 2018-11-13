Wolf Pack basketball notch pair of wins and one loss over weekend

Business senior Sammis Reyes puts up a shot. Reyes led the team with 8 rebounds and 6 assists against Xavier University. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Business senior Sammis Reyes puts up a shot. Reyes led the team with 8 rebounds and 6 assists against Xavier University. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

The Loyola Wolf Pack men’s and women’s basketball team both picked up victories over the weekend. The men took down Xavier University while the women split a pair of games with a win over University of Pikeville and a loss against Campbellsville University.

The women started off with a 75-79 loss to Campbellsville Friday Nov. 9. Finance junior Kaila Anthony led the way for the Wolf Pack, scoring 21 points and dishing four assists.

The women’s team rebounded from the loss taking a victory over Pikeville 70-61 Saturday Nov. 10. Psychology pre­­­-health senior Megan Worry notched a double-double, leading the pack with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

That same day, the men took on and conquered Xavier 87-78. A pair of career nights led the way with both business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. and biological science freshman Cameron Dumas setting new career highs in scoring. Smith Jr. tallied 23 points while Dumas racked up 20.

The men moved to 3-2 on the season while the women are 1-3 on the year.