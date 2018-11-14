Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

Kennedy Garrett
November 14, 2018
Filed under Academic, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students Addressing Race and Privilege was founded in the fall of 2015 by graduate counseling students at Loyola who wanted to examine the diverse racial experiences and biases on campus. In order to create environment that allowed for exploration of their racial identities in depth, students came together to think of ways to break the cycle of systematic and institutionalized racism and oppression, according to the Jesuit Social Research Institute

Due to the work of Callie Millington, one of the original founding members, the group was presented with a Strength in Diversity grant from Loyola’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. This funding kicked off years of research which resulted in the accomplishment of more than their initial goals.

Oriel Romano and Ida Ansell, past leaders and recipients of the graduate student award for their development of Students Addressing Race and Privilege, are helping new leaders continue the conversation. This year, students are eager to implement panel discussions and training regarding LGBTQIA+ issues, Louisiana’s indigenous populations and women’s issues.

Through funding and a continued partnership with facilitators from Tulane University School of Social Work, Romano and Ansell said they plan to expand this study to multiple universities and counseling programs throughout Louisiana and the United States.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    New urban and electronic music degree to drop in fall of 2019

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    Loyola announces 2019 May term classes

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    Women in Louisiana politics share their stories

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    A dialogue for peace brings Loyola and international students together

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    Priority registration no longer guaranteed for students with disabilities

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    Loyola hosts conversations regarding immigrant families

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    Gallery: High schoolers flocked to campus for JEA conference

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    IT takes steps to promote cybersecurity

  • Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

    Academic

    SGA town hall brings attention to student issues

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege