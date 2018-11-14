Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

Design+by+Emma+Ruby+and+Riley+Katz
Design by Emma Ruby and Riley Katz

Design by Emma Ruby and Riley Katz

Design by Emma Ruby and Riley Katz

Riley Katz and Emma Ruby
November 14, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






During Friday’s Presidential Inauguration Mass, President Tania Tetlow will be given the ceremonial mace, along with the President’s Medallion. The graphic describes what each symbol and design on the scepter represents. The top of the mace is based on the Loyola family seal, and the middle represents important dates and events in Loyola’s history.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writers
Riley Katz, Copy Editor

Riley serves as copy editor for The Maroon. He has a strong passion for technology and fixing the various thing he breaks. He hopes to find a position working in tech journalism.

contact: [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Emma Ruby, Staff Writer

Emma is a political science freshman from Arlington, Texas. She serves as a staff and breaking news writer, and is excited to learn about the Loyola and New Orleans communities through her reporting.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    Academic

    Loyola graduate students explore ways to break the cycle of race and privilege

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    News

    Tetlow invites Jesuit uncle to preach at missioning Mass

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    News

    Tania Tetlow will be inaugurated as Loyola’s first lay president

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    News

    UPB honors the President with ‘Tetlow Fest’

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    Academic

    New urban and electronic music degree to drop in fall of 2019

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    News

    Former Loyola president and professor named in clergy sex abuse list

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    News

    Loyola community gathers for Tree of Life Vigil

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    Administration

    Vice president for finance and administration resigns

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    News

    Intruder stopped by officers for lurking back onto campus

  • Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter

    Academic

    Loyola announces 2019 May term classes

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Tetlow to receive Loyola scepter