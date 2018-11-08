Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Vice president for finance and administration resigns

Emma Ruby
November 7, 2018
Leon Mathes, vice president for finance and administration, has announced his resignation from the university which will go into effect Nov. 30, according to a Nov. 7 email from Tania Tetlow, university president, to faculty and staff.

Mathes received a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Loyola in 1994, according to his Loyola staff page.

Mathes’ professional time at Loyola has spanned a total of nearly 30 years, starting with his beginnings in 1982 when he served as director of internal auditing. During his first tenure with the university, Mathes was involved with projects such as the purchase of the land that makes up part of the Broadway campus, the sale of WWL-TV and the construction of the sports complex, Monroe Library and Carrollton Hall, according to the email.

In 2000, Mathes left Loyola to work for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, but returned in 2008 to work in financial affairs. Nine years later, Mathes became vice president for finance and administration where he has remained until today.

In the email, Tetlow expressed her gratitude for Mathes’ work and asked for campus-wide prayers and good wishes to be sent his way.

“Please join me in thanking Leon for his many years of service, contributions, and demonstrated commitment to Loyola and the University mission,” Tetlow said in the email.

 

About the Writer
Emma Ruby, Staff Writer

Emma is a political science freshman from Arlington, Texas. She serves as a staff and breaking news writer, and is excited to learn about the Loyola and New Orleans communities through her reporting.

