Marooners share the one film they think everyone must watch
November 6, 2018
Filed under Film, Life & Times, Showcase
In honor of Autumn being the season for film festivals, the Maroon staff shared the one film they think everyone should see at one point in their life.
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief
The Dark Knight
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Memento
Catie Sanders, Life & Times Editor
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Cristo Dulom, Staff Writer
The Silence of the Lambs
Emma Ruby, Staff Writer
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Erin Haynes, Staff Writer
Midnight in Paris
India Yarborough, Senior Staff Writer
Dead Poets Society
Jaime Jimenez, Technical Director
Unbroken
JC Canicosa, Breaking News Reporter
Good Will Hunting
Kaylie Saidin, Wolf Editor
Wet Hot American Summer
Madison McLoughlin, Managing Editor for Print
The Princess Bride
Mike Giusti, Director of Student Media
Fight Club
Rhon Ridgeway, Uptown Howl Co-host
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Riley Katz, Copy Editor
The Breakfast Club
Sam Lucio, Worldview Editor
Star Wars: Episodes IV, V, & VI
Tyler Wann, Editorial Editor
Requiem for a Dream
