Marooners share the one film they think everyone must watch

Catie is a sophomore majoring in mass communication/journalism and a film studies minor. She hopes to enhance her writing skills, as well as cultivate an atmosphere that engages new Marooners. As the Life and Times editor, she wants to create a section that truly captures the exciting, artsy side of Loyola and the greater NOLA community. She also serves as the promotions manager for Loyola’s student radio station, Crescent City Radio, and is an avid film fan. So, she intends to use the Life and Times page to showcase the talented students in Loyola’s Film and Music Industry Studies.

Contact: [email protected]