Marooners share the one film they think everyone must watch

Catie Sanders
November 6, 2018
In honor of Autumn being the season for film festivals, the Maroon staff shared the one film they think everyone should see at one point in their life.

Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

The Dark Knight


Andrew Lang, Sports Editor

Memento


Catie Sanders, Life & Times Editor

Rocky Horror Picture Show


Cristo Dulom, Staff Writer

The Silence of the Lambs


Emma Ruby, Staff Writer

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off


Erin Haynes, Staff Writer

Midnight in Paris


India Yarborough, Senior Staff Writer

Dead Poets Society


Jaime Jimenez, Technical Director

Unbroken



JC Canicosa, Breaking News Reporter

Good Will Hunting


Kaylie Saidin, Wolf Editor

Wet Hot American Summer


Madison McLoughlin, Managing Editor for Print

The Princess Bride


Mike Giusti, Director of Student Media

Fight Club


Rhon Ridgeway, Uptown Howl Co-host

Breakfast at Tiffany’s


Riley Katz, Copy Editor

The Breakfast Club


Sam Lucio, Worldview Editor

Star Wars: Episodes IV, V, & VI


Tyler Wann, Editorial Editor

Requiem for a Dream

