The Maroon wins top prize in the country
An already crammed trophy case received another addition as The Maroon brought home the College Media Association’s No. 1 Best College Media Outlet of the Year award on Oct. 27.
The Pinnacle award was based off of excellence in delivering information through multiple channels, including the printed page, video, audio, web, social and mobile.
The national award is a step up from last year when the campus news outlet finished in the No. 2 spot.
The Maroon also finished in third place for Best Newspaper, Entertainment Page Spread.
The accolades are a part of the growing trend of award-winning journalism from The Maroon. Last year, the student news organizations received a total of 84 awards.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that his experiences in both the classroom and newsroom allow him to lead The Maroon effectively on both print and media outlets. He hopes to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and vibrant stories.
Contact: [email protected]
