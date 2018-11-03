The Maroon wins top prize in the country

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

An already crammed trophy case received another addition as The Maroon brought home the College Media Association’s No. 1 Best College Media Outlet of the Year award on Oct. 27.

The Pinnacle award was based off of excellence in delivering information through multiple channels, including the printed page, video, audio, web, social and mobile.

The national award is a step up from last year when the campus news outlet finished in the No. 2 spot.

The Maroon also finished in third place for Best Newspaper, Entertainment Page Spread.

The accolades are a part of the growing trend of award-winning journalism from The Maroon. Last year, the student news organizations received a total of 84 awards.