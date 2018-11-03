Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

The Maroon wins top prize in the country

Andres Fuentes
November 3, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An already crammed trophy case received another addition as The Maroon brought home the College Media Association’s No. 1 Best College Media Outlet of the Year award on Oct. 27.

The Pinnacle award was based off of excellence in delivering information through multiple channels, including the printed page, video, audio, web, social and mobile.

The national award is a step up from last year when the campus news outlet finished in the No. 2 spot.

The Maroon also finished in third place for Best Newspaper, Entertainment Page Spread.

The accolades are a part of the growing trend of award-winning journalism from The Maroon. Last year, the student news organizations received a total of 84 awards.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that his experiences in both the classroom and newsroom allow him to lead The Maroon effectively on both print and media outlets. He hopes to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and vibrant stories.

Contact: [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    City

    Archdiocese of New Orleans releases clergy report regarding sex abuse

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    Academic

    A dialogue for peace brings Loyola and international students together

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    News

    Tulane receives complaint alleging its Newcomb College Institute discriminates against men

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    News

    Student leaders discuss assault and rape culture

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    Lifestyle

    Beau helps students through ruff times

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    News

    Reclaiming bodies, reclaiming the night at Take Back the Night

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    Administration

    New snake species named after Loyola professor

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    Administration

    Loyola revisits climate survey results

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    Features

    Cheryl Conway wins first Staff of the Month Award

  • The Maroon wins top prize in the country

    Academic

    Priority registration no longer guaranteed for students with disabilities

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon wins top prize in the country