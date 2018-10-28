Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Howl About It Season 1 Episode 10: “All Things Fall: Voodoo, Halloween, and Food”

Emily Pauly and Rachel Davidson
October 28, 2018
Filed under Audio, Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Childish Gambino might’ve canceled, but check out what Emily Pauly and Rachel Davidson have to say about Voodoo Fest and all things Autum in this week’s epiosde.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writers
Emily Pauly, Podcast Producer

Emily Pauly is one of the hosts of Howl About It, The Maroon’s podcast. She’s a sophomore music industry studies major with a business administration minor. She’s from Minneapolis, Minnesota and loves to release a fun, casual and relatable podcast every week with her good friend Rachel Davidson on Soundcloud and the Podcast app for Apple devices.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Rachel Davidson, Howl About It Co-host
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Howl About It Season 1 Episode 10: “All Things Fall: Voodoo, Halloween, and Food”