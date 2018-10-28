Howl About It Season 1 Episode 10: “All Things Fall: Voodoo, Halloween, and Food”
October 28, 2018
Childish Gambino might’ve canceled, but check out what Emily Pauly and Rachel Davidson have to say about Voodoo Fest and all things Autum in this week’s epiosde.
Emily Pauly is one of the hosts of Howl About It, The Maroon’s podcast. She’s a sophomore music industry studies major with a business administration minor. She’s from Minneapolis, Minnesota and loves to release a fun, casual and relatable podcast every week with her good friend Rachel Davidson on Soundcloud and the Podcast app for Apple devices.
