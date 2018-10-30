Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

Map+of+the+spookiest+places+on+campus.+Photo+credit%3A+Ariel+Landry
Map of the spookiest places on campus. Photo credit: Ariel Landry

Map of the spookiest places on campus. Photo credit: Ariel Landry

Ariel Landry

Ariel Landry

Map of the spookiest places on campus. Photo credit: Ariel Landry

Catie Sanders
October 30, 2018
Filed under Columns, Life & Times, Nightlife, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story







SpookyKey.png

Map Key. Photo credit: Ariel Landry

1. 8th Floor of Buddig

As an incoming freshman I did a quick Google search of Buddig Hall hoping I could find pictures of the layout or color of the walls. Instead, I found an previous Maroon article by Vicki Calloum claiming an exorcism was once performed on an 8th floor resident after a game of Ouija went horribly wrong. But, this happened in the 60s, so Buddig’s probably not haunted anymore, right?

2. Bobet Elevators

In the amount of time it takes to wait for the Bobet elevators to open, you could’ve already been in class if you’d just taken the stairs. With a distinct creaking sound that haunts me while I try to fall asleep at night, the Bobet elevators deserve to be #1 on the scariest elevators of Loyola. (And this is coming from someone who once got trapped in a Buddig elevator with 12 other people for an hour and a half.)

3. Empty Satchmo’s

When filled with students, this commuter lounge can be a pretty fun place. But when it’s empty, walking through the Dana Center basement and gazing into the deep, dark abyss of that Satchmo’s cave is enough to throw you into an existential crisis.

4. 5th Floor of Marquette

Legend has it that past students would once look out their windows and see cadavers slowly making their way to the top floor of Marquette. Of course, there’s a reasonable explanation for this: it used to be a morgue.

5. Honor’s ‘Castle’

Calling what is essentially an extended cubicle a ‘castle’ does not make it anymore appealing. How do you even get in there? Is there a moat? Is there a drawbridge? No? Then it’s not a castle in my book. It’s a big, creepy box, y’all.



Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Contributors
Catie Sanders, Life & Times Editor

Catie is a sophomore majoring in mass communication/journalism and a film studies minor. She hopes to enhance her writing skills, as well as cultivate an atmosphere that engages new Marooners. As the Life and Times editor, she wants to create a section that truly captures the exciting, artsy side of Loyola and the greater NOLA community. She also serves as the promotions manager for Loyola’s student radio station, Crescent City Radio, and is an avid film fan. So, she intends to use the Life and Times page to showcase the talented students in Loyola’s Film and Music Industry Studies.

Contact: [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Ariel Landry, Design Chief

I’m a graphic design major that loves watching the Office and eating mac and cheese. I’m really excited for my first semester working with the Maroon.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    Column: Saints are going for broke

  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    Column: Give artificial ice a chance

  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    Column: For a Greater Loyola

  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    Column: How to do Mardi Gras the right way

  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    Opinion: We need to talk about menstrual cycles

  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    COLUMN: Jazz & Heritage Festival continues celebrating all things New Orleans

  • Columns

    In My Opinion: G-Eazy deserves his fame

  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    In My Opinion: David Bowie changed the face of rock

  • Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

    Columns

    On the Record: Guns on campus prevent shootings

  • Columns

    WolfMail needs more than just a face-lift

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus