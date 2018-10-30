Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

Tiffany+Willis+joined+the+competitive+cheer+and+dance+teams+as+the+assisstant+coach.+Photo+credit%3A+Tiffany+Willis
Tiffany Willis joined the competitive cheer and dance teams as the assisstant coach. Photo credit: Tiffany Willis

Tiffany Willis joined the competitive cheer and dance teams as the assisstant coach. Photo credit: Tiffany Willis

Tiffany Willis joined the competitive cheer and dance teams as the assisstant coach. Photo credit: Tiffany Willis

Jillian Oddo
October 30, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It is all quiet on campus as the sun prepares to rise, but Loyola’s dance and cheer teams are making noise already practicing bright and early at 6:30 a.m., new Competitive Cheer and Dance Assistant Coach Tiffany Willis is just getting her day started with her cup of coffee and occasional yelling “five, six, seven, eight.”

The New Orleans native is an early riser waking up at 5:15 a.m. to make sure she is in the gym by 6:15.

“I started dancing when I was four-years-old. I was a stepper at Archbishop Chapelle High School, then a dancer at the University of New Orleans for two years,” said Willis.

After a two-hour practice, Willis twirls her way to her job as a legal assistant.

“Coach Tiffany’s application happened to land on my desk so I called her and we talked for 30 minutes. I knew there was something special about her,” Head Competitive Cheer and Dance Coach Rickey Hill said.

Willis has been coaching since 2009. She and Hill will be working closely together to help both teams prepare for competition season coming up in the spring, helping to clean up their routines.

“Coach Tiffany’s strengths are in hip-hop, pom, cleaning and technique. She choreographs and cleans, which really takes pressure off of the girls,” Hill said.

Coming off of a big year, getting the last spot for nationals, Hill is looking to build off that momentum with Willis’ perspective.

“My goals for Loyola’s dance team is to form them into one unit. They are all beautiful individual dancers, but I want to take their technical skills to another level,” Willis said.

With her background, Loyola’s dance team will look for even better results as they look to dance their way back to nationals next spring.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Jillian Oddo, Executive Producer

Jillian is a sophomore and is entering her second year with The Maroon as the Executive Producer. She hopes to showcase the full Loyola experience through the Maroon Minute, Uptown Howl and Wolf Pack Wrap Up. And hopes to find in the future a place in sports journalism, reporting about her hometown team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    Columns

    Column: Howlin’ haunted places to avoid on campus

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    National

    Sexual assault takes center stage on Supreme Court

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    National

    Loyola senior runs pumpkin patch with family

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    News

    Student leaders discuss assault and rape culture

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    Life & Times

    City Park welcomes Scout Island Scream Park

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    Life & Times

    Local tour merges the haunted and the historic

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    Columns

    Column: Saints are going for broke

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: Pixar movie captures the essence of Day of the Dead

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: En la vida o la muerte, Monseñor Oscar Romero es mi santo

  • Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams

    Cross Country

    Coach Bryant sprints to new position

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Willis adds fresh perspective for Loyola’s dance and cheer teams