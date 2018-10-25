Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

New snake species named after Loyola professor

This undated photo provided by Miguel Trefaut Rodrigues shows a snake named in honor of environmental biologist Bob Thomas. Thomas us the environmental biologist and head of the Center for Environmental Communication at Loyola University New Orleans. He says he has a picture of the snake on his wall, and it makes him smile every time he looks at it. (Courtesy of Miguel Trefaut Rodrigues via AP)

Andres Fuentes
October 25, 2018
“Pseudalsophis thomasi,” Robert Thomas said with the biggest grin on his face. The reason being, it’s the name of a Galapagos snake that was named after him.

Devoting nearly 40 years of his life to snakes, Thomas, director of the center for environmental communication, has named countless species after people he has admired over the years, but now he can finally say that there is snake named after him.

“Thomas’ racer,” as the species is more commonly called, is a fast-moving snake with brown and cream stripes that is found on two islands in the Galapagos.

Thomas was initially involved with the discovery when a group of scientists wished to use his help in studying the snakes of the islands in a more detailed and high-tech fashion.

“These Brazilian guys wanted to do a different kind of study where they looked at a molecular perspective,” Thomas said.

The group wanted to catalog the creatures with as much detail as possible.

“They were looking at tissues and everything from molecules and DNA,” Thomas said.

The group relied heavily on Thomas’ knowledge as he has been an expert in the islands’ snakes since the 1970’s. Once the team discovered the three new species, a decision had to be made on what to call them.

“They realized they had three new species, and they said, ‘You know, we really want to name one of these snakes after you but you can’t be an author. The rules won’t allow that,'” Thomas said. “But you know, it’s not that often that you get a species in the Galapagos Islands named after you.”

When Laura Jayne, director of student services for the school of mass communication, heard the news, she was not shocked.

“I can’t think of a better person to have a snake named after them. I think it’s fantastic. He’s one of the coolest professors that we have,” Jayne said.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that his experiences both classrooms and newsrooms allow him to lead The Maroon effectively on both print and media outlets. He hopes to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and vibrant stories.

Contact: [email protected]

