Cheryl Conway wins first Staff of the Month Award

Cheryl Conway, executive assistant to the dean of the College of Music and Fine Arts, sits in her office on the first floor of the Communications and Music Complex. Conway was named Staff of the Month for October, the first university employee to receive the award after the Staff Senate started the program this year. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Following years of tight budgets and staff reductions, the Executive Staff Committee of the Staff Senate made the choice to recognize a staff member who goes above and beyond each month, starting in October.

The initial idea for the award arose in the Organizational Health committee earlier this year, and the Staff Senate decided to make it a reality.

Kathy Gros, chair of Staff Senate and director of student records, said Tania Tetlow, university president, approved the idea, allowing the senate to move forward with the idea.

Gros said creating the Staff Member of the Month was an effort to boost staff morale, and she said so far she thinks it has. Along with the title, the winner each month is awarded a reserved parking spot for the entire month he or she is selected.

Cheryl Conway, executive assistant to the dean of the College of Music and Fine Arts, was awarded the Staff of the Month title for October, the first month the award was given out.

Gros said anyone on campus can nominate a staff member. All nominations are reviewed by the Executive Committee of the Senate and then the committee makes the selection.

Gros said, while there are no specific qualities the senate looks for, the decision was a difficult choice to make.

“There were many staff nominated and the university has many staff members that are worthy of the award,” Gros said.

Six different faculty and staff members nominated Conway for the award, according to Gros.

“All had wonderful things to say about her,” Gros said. “All commented on her commitment to helping faculty, working long hours and is always willing to lend a hand.”

Conway said she is honored to be the first recipient of the award.

“I can think of at least 30 people with whom I should share this honor,” Conway said. “We all work so very hard because we believe in Loyola.”

In regards to working at Loyola, Conway said she is happy to have a workplace that functions as a community and has such a positive spirit.

“We work together, respect each other’s work and have fun,” Conway said. “I love that the students and my colleagues are genuinely good people.”

Conway said working at Loyola has helped her to grow as a person, thanks to the experiences she has had and the people around her.

“I have gained patience and peace,” Conway said. “I’ve learned that everyone makes mistakes, everyone makes strides, but no one does it alone. It takes a team to get good work done.”