Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
With spring registration approaching, students are stressed with selecting courses, meeting with advisers and hoping the school’s WiFi signal doesn’t go out during registration. But for students in the University Honors Program, registration is coming with it’s own set of changes.
At the Honors Town Hall on Oct. 16, Joseph Berendzen, interim director of honors, announced changes to advising and curricular substitutions.
For this upcoming advising period, meeting with the honors director or honors student services coordinator is not required, despite it being a requirement in order to register for classes.
When asked about the former advising requirement, Berendzen said, “I don’t want to do it that way, and I don’t think we need to do it that way.”
Now, honors students will rely solely on their major/minor advisers in order to be approved for registration. All honors students may register the first day course registration opens
Despite dropping the advising requirement, Berendzen said he will still be accessible throughout the advising period like it has been done with honors directors in the past and he recommends that students stop by his office.
“During the next three weeks in particular, I’m going to make a point to be around,” he said.
Berendzen also announced that the honors program is attempting to eliminate most curricular substitutions. Before, honors students had the option of taking classes outside the listed honors courses to fulfill honors requirements but now the program is cracking down on that rule with an emphasis on honors students taking more honors courses.
“The courses listed on your DPCL should be the courses you actually take,” he said.
However, Berendzen said, “past substitutions, when noted in writing, will be honored.”
The Spring 2019 honors courses were also released on Oct. 16, giving in-depth descriptions on the courses honors students can look forward to next semester.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that his experiences both classrooms and newsrooms allow him to lead The Maroon effectively on both print and media outlets. He hopes to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and vibrant stories.
Contact: [email protected]
India is a senior mass communication major, sociology minor from Columbus, Mississippi. She has served as news editor and a contributing writer for The Maroon and will spend her final fall semester at Loyola as the paper’s senior staff writer. She is actively involved in Theta Phi Alpha Fraternity, the University Honors Association, and Omicron Delta Kappa Honors Society. She also enjoys crawfish, a good IPA, and reading books by Mississippi authors. She recently spent a semester abroad in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is excited to return to Loyola’s campus with revived energy and a fresh perspective.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.