Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

Photo+credit%3A+Alexis+Reyes
Photo credit: Alexis Reyes

Photo credit: Alexis Reyes

Photo credit: Alexis Reyes

Andres Fuentes and India Yarborough
October 18, 2018
Filed under Academic, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With spring registration approaching, students are stressed with selecting courses, meeting with advisers and hoping the school’s WiFi signal doesn’t go out during registration. But for students in the University Honors Program, registration is coming with it’s own set of changes.

At the Honors Town Hall on Oct. 16, Joseph Berendzen, interim director of honors, announced changes to advising and curricular substitutions.

For this upcoming advising period, meeting with the honors director or honors student services coordinator is not required, despite it being a requirement in order to register for classes.

When asked about the former advising requirement, Berendzen said, “I don’t want to do it that way, and I don’t think we need to do it that way.”

Now, honors students will rely solely on their major/minor advisers in order to be approved for registration. All honors students may register the first day course registration opens

Despite dropping the advising requirement, Berendzen said he will still be accessible throughout the advising period like it has been done with honors directors in the past and he recommends that students stop by his office.

“During the next three weeks in particular, I’m going to make a point to be around,” he said.

Berendzen also announced that the honors program is attempting to eliminate most curricular substitutions. Before, honors students had the option of taking classes outside the listed honors courses to fulfill honors requirements but now the program is cracking down on that rule with an emphasis on honors students taking more honors courses.

“The courses listed on your DPCL should be the courses you actually take,” he said.

However, Berendzen said, “past substitutions, when noted in writing, will be honored.”

The Spring 2019 honors courses were also released on Oct. 16, giving in-depth descriptions on the courses honors students can look forward to next semester.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writers
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that his experiences both classrooms and newsrooms allow him to lead The Maroon effectively on both print and media outlets. He hopes to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and vibrant stories.

Contact: [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
India Yarborough, Senior Staff Writer

India is a senior mass communication major, sociology minor from Columbus, Mississippi. She has served as news editor and a contributing writer for The Maroon and will spend her final fall semester at Loyola as the paper’s senior staff writer. She is actively involved in Theta Phi Alpha Fraternity, the University Honors Association, and Omicron Delta Kappa Honors Society. She also enjoys crawfish, a good IPA, and reading books by Mississippi authors. She recently spent a semester abroad in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is excited to return to Loyola’s campus with revived energy and a fresh perspective.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    Priority registration no longer guaranteed for students with disabilities

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    Loyola hosts conversations regarding immigrant families

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    Gallery: High schoolers flocked to campus for JEA conference

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    IT takes steps to promote cybersecurity

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    SGA town hall brings attention to student issues

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    Loyola offers new health options for students

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    Loyola launches Handshake employment program

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    School of Mass Communication to open producer lab

  • Academic

    Loyola receives Top 20 placements from the Princeton Review

  • Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall

    Academic

    Loyola unveils Pan-American Life Student Success Center

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Berendzen announces registration changes at Honors Town Hall