Loyola volleyball claims first home win

Psychology senior Malea Howie goes for a kill in the home opener against Bethel University. Howie finished with a career high of 17 kills against Mississippi College. Photo credit: Julia Santos

Andrew Lang
October 12, 2018
Loyola’s volleyball team captured their first home win on the year, defeating Mississippi College 3-2.The win followed a stretch where the Wolf Pack had lost seven of their eight games.
The Wolf Pack started strong taking closely contested first set 28-26. The Choctaws rebounded taking the next to sets 25-17 and 25-16. Loyola took the fourth set 25-19 to force a fifth set. The Wolf Pack sealed the game taking the fifth set 15-7.

Head Coach Jesse Zabal expressed the teams excitement about the win.

“It allows us to move on from the losing streak, get our first home win, and start the second half of conference play on a positive note,” Zabal said according to the athletic department.

Education senior Maddie Huekels recorded a season-high 30 assists as well as four service aces which put her at a conference-best 48 service aces. Those four aces also put her at the eighth most career service aces at Loyola with 175.

Psychology senior Malea Howie led the team with a career-best 17 kills. Biology senior Markya Zee also registered a career-high 11 kills.

The Wolf Pack will attempt to defend The Den again against Middle Georgia State University Oct. 13.

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
