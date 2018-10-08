Poetry: Rain

Filed under Arts , Showcase

I chomp a pear

As I walk through the rain

Liquid drips down my arm

Is it juice?

Or is it rain?

I finish class

And I run to PE

Liquid runs down my face

Is it sweat?

Or is it rain?

I see Her there

And I stop in the rain

She stands with Someone Else

Is it fine?

Or is She gone?

I hear Her words

And I quiver slightly

Feeling runs through my chest

Is it love?

Or is it pain?

I write to Her

As my hand shakes badly

The tears roll down my face

Is it love?

Or is it pain?

I sit at lunch

And He pours milk on me

Liquid runs down my face

Is it milk?

Or is it tears?

I walk through school

As they laugh around me

Feeling runs through my chest

Is it pain?

Or is it fear?

A fist hits me

And I fall in the rain

Liquid drips down my face

Is it blood?

Or is it rain?

The same happens

Day after day to me

Something runs through my chest

Only blood

No more feeling

I drop a knife

As I fall in the rain

Liquid drips down my arm

Is it blood?

Or is it rain?