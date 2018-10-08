Poetry: Rain
I chomp a pear
As I walk through the rain
Liquid drips down my arm
Is it juice?
Or is it rain?
I finish class
And I run to PE
Liquid runs down my face
Is it sweat?
Or is it rain?
I see Her there
And I stop in the rain
She stands with Someone Else
Is it fine?
Or is She gone?
I hear Her words
And I quiver slightly
Feeling runs through my chest
Is it love?
Or is it pain?
I write to Her
As my hand shakes badly
The tears roll down my face
Is it love?
Or is it pain?
I sit at lunch
And He pours milk on me
Liquid runs down my face
Is it milk?
Or is it tears?
I walk through school
As they laugh around me
Feeling runs through my chest
Is it pain?
Or is it fear?
A fist hits me
And I fall in the rain
Liquid drips down my face
Is it blood?
Or is it rain?
The same happens
Day after day to me
Something runs through my chest
Only blood
No more feeling
I drop a knife
As I fall in the rain
Liquid drips down my arm
Is it blood?
Or is it rain?
