Gallery: Beignet Fest kicks off the Fall season

To start off the fall break, patrons and foodies alike had the chance to try over 30 different beignet dishes at City Park.

The 3rd annual Beignet Fest offered the Frech pastry in a wide range of varieties, from its iconic powered-sugar style to dishes served with cheese, seafood and other styles and condiments.

Food trucks, an artists market and live music were in full swing during the fest as the event aimed to raise money for the Tres Doux Foundation, which makes grants to nonprofits serving children with developmental delays.

Slideshow • 10 Photos Crowds were large for the 3rd annual fest. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom