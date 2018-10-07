Gallery: Beignet Fest kicks off the Fall season
October 7, 2018
To start off the fall break, patrons and foodies alike had the chance to try over 30 different beignet dishes at City Park.
The 3rd annual Beignet Fest offered the Frech pastry in a wide range of varieties, from its iconic powered-sugar style to dishes served with cheese, seafood and other styles and condiments.
Food trucks, an artists market and live music were in full swing during the fest as the event aimed to raise money for the Tres Doux Foundation, which makes grants to nonprofits serving children with developmental delays.
Sidney is a sophomore and this is her first year working at The Maroon. She is majoring in digital filmmaking with a minor in business marketing. She hopes to produce beautiful and story-telling images. She loves taking pictures and watching movies with her friends. Contact:[email protected]
