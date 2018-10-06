Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola volleyball takes win by forfeit over Southern University at New Orleans

Mass communication senior Tylar Beckham goes to serve in the home opener against Bethel University. Beckham had five kills in the game against Southern University at New Orleans. Photo credit: Jules Santos

Andrew Lang
October 6, 2018
Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Loyola volleyball notched a victory by forfeit against Southern University at New Orleans to break their five-game losing streak.

The Wolf Pack took the first set 25-18 and were up 11-9 in the second set until an injury to a Southern University at New Orleans athlete forced the team to forfeit.

The win brought Loyola’s record to 11-10 on the season.

Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
Loyola volleyball takes win by forfeit over Southern University at New Orleans