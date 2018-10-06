Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola volleyball loses two games in Florida double-header

Psychology senior Malea Howie stands out the ready. Howie finished with 22 kills in the two games against Florida College and Florida National University. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andrew Lang
October 6, 2018
Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Loyola volleyball lost both games in a double-header against Florida College and Florida National Sept. 29. These two losses dropped the Wolf Pack to a 10-10 record on the season. The pair of losses were the fourth and fifth straight losses for the Wolf Pack.

The first game against Florida College, Loyola lost in three straight sets 21-25, 15-25 and 20-25.

The Wolf Pack were narrowly defeated next by Florida National. Florida National took the game in five sets, 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25 and 15-11.

Mass communication senior Tylar Beckham tallied 19 kills against Florida National, a season high and only one off her career high of 20.

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
