Loyola volleyball loses two games in Florida double-header
October 6, 2018
Filed under Sports, Volleyball
Loyola volleyball lost both games in a double-header against Florida College and Florida National Sept. 29. These two losses dropped the Wolf Pack to a 10-10 record on the season. The pair of losses were the fourth and fifth straight losses for the Wolf Pack.
The first game against Florida College, Loyola lost in three straight sets 21-25, 15-25 and 20-25.
The Wolf Pack were narrowly defeated next by Florida National. Florida National took the game in five sets, 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25 and 15-11.
Mass communication senior Tylar Beckham tallied 19 kills against Florida National, a season high and only one off her career high of 20.
