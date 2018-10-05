Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Swim team starts off year with 11 first place finishes

Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics
English sophomore Jack Jackson swims the butterfly stroke. Jackson set a new school record in the men's 200-yard butterfly finishing with a time of 1:58:28. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

English sophomore Jack Jackson swims the butterfly stroke. Jackson set a new school record in the men's 200-yard butterfly finishing with a time of 1:58:28. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

English sophomore Jack Jackson swims the butterfly stroke. Jackson set a new school record in the men's 200-yard butterfly finishing with a time of 1:58:28. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andrew Lang
October 5, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Sports

In the first meet of the year, the Loyola men’s and women’s swim team took 11 first place finishes as well as set one new school record.

Loyola swam against South Georgia State College, Thomas University and University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 28.

English sophomore Jack Jackson excelled at the event breaking his own previous school record in the men’s 200-yard butterfly event by finishing with a time of 1:58:28 breaking the two-minute mark for the first time in his career.

Jackson took two more first place finishes with one coming in the men’s 100-yard butterfly as well as being part of the men’s 200-yard medley team that took first as well.

As a result, Jackson was named Mid-South Conference’s Men’s Swimmer of the Week. Loyola swimmers did not earn that honor at all last year.

Biology junior John Tarpey took three first place finishes as well the first coming as part of the men’s 200-yard medley team along with Jackson. Tarpey also took first in the men’s 200-yard backstroke and the men’s 100-yard backstroke.

Business management freshman Streett Martin took a trifecta of first place finishes as well finishing in first in the men’s 200-yard freestyle, the men’s 100-yard freestyle and the men’s 500-yard freestyle.

Public relations junior and Social Media Coordinator for The Maroon Paige Carter grabbed a pair of top-three finishes coming second in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke and third in the women’s 200-yard freestyle.

Biology sophomore Kamryn Alexander also claimed a top-three finish taking third in the women’s 200-yard backstroke.

The Wolf Pack dive in next Oct. 20 in Birmingham, Alabama against Savannah College of Art and Design and Birmingham Southern College.

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
