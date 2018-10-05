Horror-scopes for October

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monthly Horoscope: October

Hold on tight guys and gals. This spooky October new moon is gonna be a tough one.

On Monday, Oct. 8, at 8:46 p.m. PST, the new moon will be in Libra.

The new moon in Libra is a bit of a paradox. On the one hand, when the sun and moon rendezvous in this Venus-ruled sign, it feels like the beginning of a beautiful relationship. But on the other hand, in the northern hemisphere, Libra is the sign of the fall equinox—and after that brief moment of equal light and darkness, everything seems to start winding down.

WHAT DOES THE NEW MOON IN LIBRA MEAN?

Libra enables us to see all sides of the story and appreciate the pros and cons of all possible options. But when we’ve got important decisions to make, this can be both a blessing and a curse.

Everything Libra touches looks a little lovelier and sounds a little sweeter. This sign understands that we become more fully ourselves by relating to each other. The key is realizing that the “other” is an individual with feelings, desires and needs that are distinct from—but equally important to—our own.

Living in a culture that rewards us for being self-centered, this new moon is a chance for many of us to correct the balance. Consider how you might relate to other people in a more conscious way, with a more equal give-and-take.

The keyword for this new moon is BALANCE. (Libra is the sign of the scales after all!) So if you’ve been leaning too heavily to one side or the other, restore your equilibrium this month by bringing in more of the opposite, complementary energy.

LIBRA:

Happy birthday, to the cutest and smartest sign in the zodiac!

Happy solar return, Libra. You’re well known for being a kind, diplomatic person, but—as the sun travels through your sign—use this time to treat yo’self. Focus on your goals and dreams. Be a little selfish. Take the biggest slice of cake at your party. It’s so unlike you, but it’s your birthday, lovely Libra.

You sometimes have a hard time making decisions, Libra, but you’ll find it easier to figure out what you need. That’s because Mercury, in Scorpio, will help you cut to the chase. Issues you may otherwise run in circles with—for example, deciding to cut off a negative friend who, despite their negativity, you feel empathy for—will be easier now.

Have a wonderful Halloween! Libra is the sign of partnership, so find a friend to do a cute couples’ or team costume with.

SCORPIO:

These folks are intense, passionate and filled with desire. They’re also complex and secretive, so don’t expect to get much out of them. The great strength of the Scorpio-born is in their determination, passion and motivation. Scorpios don’t know the word quit, which is why they usually get the job done. A powerhouse? Like no other.

What’s your deepest, darkest secret, Scorpio? That you’re a person who needs people. And we get it—letting yourself be vulnerable is a little scary. But when you cling too much to illusions of power and control in relationships, it leads you somewhere even scarier. At this new moon, loving your shadow can help you transform it into something truly beautiful.

SAGITTARIUS:

Sagittarians are truth-seekers, and the best way for them to do this is to hit the road, talk to others and get some answers. Knowledge is key to these folks, since it fuels their broad-minded approach to life.

If the zodiac ever needs a goodwill ambassador, Sagittarius, you’d be the one for the job! After all, no sign is better at crossing borders and breaking barriers. But it’s not about wandering aimlessly. Your journey needs a purpose—the loftier, the better. Fairness, justice, equality… if these are the principles guiding your arrow at this new moon, there’s no way you can miss!

CAPRICORN:

Capricorn, the tenth sign of the zodiac, is all about hard work. Those born under this sign are more than happy to put in a full day at the office, realizing that it will likely take a lot of those days to get to the top. That’s no problem, since Capricorns are both ambitious and determined, they will get there. Life is one big project for these folks and they adapt to this by adopting a businesslike approach to most everything they do.

The ends don’t always justify the means, Capricorn. So why waste your time and energy on cutthroat competition when you could be building relationships instead? “Mutuality” is the key word here. This new moon is about collaboration and cooperation, not using people to advance your own agenda. Just remember, sharing the work means you’ll have to share the credit too!

AQUARIUS:

Aquarians are visionaries, progressive souls who love to spend time thinking about how things can be better. They are also quick to engage others in this process, which is why they have so many friends and acquaintances. Making the world a better place is a collaborative effort for Aquarians.

We know you’ve got big ideas, Aquarius. But is that mind of yours roomy enough to hold more than one point of view? After all, life’s big questions are worth considering from every possible angle. So if we ever hope to answer them, we’ll need to put our heads together. This new moon is the perfect time to open your mind and get some fresh perspective.

PISCES

Pisces are selfless, spiritual and very focused on their inner journey. They also place great weight on what they are feeling. Yes, feelings define the Pisces zodiac sign, and it’s not uncommon for them to feel their own burdens (and joys) as well as those of others.

You’re a lover, Pisces, not a fighter. But a harmonious relationship doesn’t just magically happen. It’s built on mutual honesty, respect and support—and that’s something worth fighting for! It won’t always be pretty and it doesn’t mean you’ll never argue, but at this new moon, how you work through your differences says a lot about how lovely your relationship actually is.

ARIES:

Aries are the leaders of the pack, first in line to get things going. Whether or not everything gets done is another question altogether, for an Aries prefers to initiate rather than to complete. Do you have a project needing a kick-start? Call an Aries, by all means. The leadership displayed by Aries is most impressive, so don’t be surprised if they can rally the troops against seemingly insurmountable odds — they have that kind of personal magnetism.

“Compromise” sounds like a four-letter word to you, Aries. But when you refuse to meet people halfway, someone always ends up with nothing… and that’s just as likely to be you. At this new moon, why not try a different approach? Ask nicely for what you want, and be willing to offer something in return. After all, you catch more flies with honey.

TAURUS:

Taurus adores comfort and likes being surrounded by pleasing, soothing things. Along these lines, they also favor a good meal and a fine wine. The good life in all its guises, whether it’s the arts or art of their own making (yes, these folks are artistic as well), is heaven on Earth to the Taurus-born.

We’re all for living your best life, Taurus, but self-care doesn’t necessarily mean self-indulgence. Then again, it doesn’t always mean self-denial either. If you really want to live well, it’s all things in moderation. There’s a time to “treat yo’ self,” and a time to rein yourself in… and at this new moon, you probably know which applies to you.

GEMINI:

The driving force behind a Gemini zodiac sign’s conversation is their mind. Ruling the third house, the Gemini-born are intellectually inclined, forever probing people and places in search of information.

You’ve never met a person you didn’t like, Gemini— at least one that you couldn’t make small talk with at a party for one night. But at this new moon, who knows? You might even fall in love. Whether it turns out to be a lasting love connection or just a fun fling, though, make sure to treat each other with respect—there’s simply nothing sexier than good manners.

CANCER:

Cancers are maternal, domestic and love to nurture others. More than likely, their family will be large, too — the more, the merrier. Cancers will certainly be merry if their home life is serene and harmonious.

Traditions are upheld with great zest in a Cancer’s household, since, as the rulers of the fourth house of home and memory, this zodiac sign prizes family history and loves communal activities.

How can you find inner peace, Cancer, when everyday feels like an emotional rollercoaster ride? You can start by simply acknowledging what you’re feeling right now. Don’t make judgments about which emotions are “good” and which are “bad,” just let it be and know that this, too, shall pass. If you can do that at this new moon, you’ll find yourself on more solid ground.

LEO:

Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. These folks are impossible to miss, since they love being center stage. Making an impression is Job No. 1 for Leos, and when you consider their personal magnetism, you see the job is quite easy. Leos are an ambitious lot and their strength of purpose allows them to accomplish a great deal. The fact that this horoscope sign is also creative makes their endeavors fun for them and everyone else.

There’s one thing we can all agree on, Leo, you’re a natural-born leader. So it’s no surprise that when conflicts arise, people often look to you to help resolve them. But your attempts at mediation are always more successful when you demonstrate genuine concern for everyone involved. At this new moon, it’s best to avoid taking sides on any issue until you’ve heard everyone’s side of the story.

VIRGO:

Those born under this horoscope sign are forever the butt of jokes for being so picky and critical (and they can be), but their ‘attention to detail’ is for a reason—to help others. Virgos, more than any other zodiac sign, were born to serve, and it gives them great joy. They are also tailor-made for the job, since common Virgo traits are being industrious, methodical and efficient. The sense of duty borne by these folks is considerable, and it ensures that they will always work for the greater good.

What does a “balanced budget” mean to you, Virgo? To us, it’s not just scrimping and saving—ideally, it’s a mix of “need-to-haves” and “nice-to-haves.” More importantly, it’s balancing material concerns with values money can’t buy. Whatever your financial situation is at this new moon, there’s definitely some small step you can take to get the balance right.