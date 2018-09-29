Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

President brings “good news” at President’s Report

President+Tania+Tetlow+showing+her+graph+at+the+President%27s+Report.+Tetlow+is+confident+in+the+financial+direction+that+the+university+is+headed.+Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
President Tania Tetlow showing her graph at the President's Report. Tetlow is confident in the financial direction that the university is headed. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

President Tania Tetlow showing her graph at the President's Report. Tetlow is confident in the financial direction that the university is headed. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

President Tania Tetlow showing her graph at the President's Report. Tetlow is confident in the financial direction that the university is headed. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
September 29, 2018
Filed under Administration, Finance, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Nunemaker Hall breathed a sigh of relief after President Tetlow delivered her presentation at the President’s Report on Sept. 26.

“It is amazing for me to step into an institution where people care so much about the good of the school,” Tetlow said. “I know at this moment that every one of you is doing more than what you have to do.”

Tetlow showcased a number of slides with charts and graphs displaying how the university is staying on track after Project Magis.

Tetlow said that even if the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools sanctions Loyola, she is confident the university will make it through because it is doing the right things.

If put on probation by the association, Tetlow said that the damages would only harm the school’s reputation.

Tetlow showcased a graph with a consistent dip in revenue starting in 2013 when Loyola welcomed a smaller freshmen class than expected. The revenue started to rise in 2017, which Tetlow credited to the actions taken by Project Magis and recent budget cuts.

Tetlow also revealed that the percentage of returning sophomores, juniors and seniors have been on the rise but also commented on the campus’ lack of the latest tech.

“We saved lots of money in the last decades skipping over whole generations of technology,” she said.

Tetlow hopes to utilize updated technology throughout the campus but her primary goal is to bring retirement funds back to the faculty.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that his experiences both classrooms and newsrooms allow him to lead The Maroon effectively on both print and media outlets. He hopes to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Harris leaves legal career to work as right-hand woman to Tetlow

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Waldrop takes final vows at Mass of the Holy Spirit

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Tetlow announces balanced budget for fiscal year 2019

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Loyola lowers hurricane evacuation threshold

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Diversity grants to be given to students, staff

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Loyola names Lesli Harris as first ever chief of staff

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    New director takes over the Whelan Children’s Center

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Work study renewals caused campus confusion

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Students, teachers expected to continue coursework during campus evacuations

  • President brings “good news” at President’s Report

    Administration

    Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
President brings “good news” at President’s Report