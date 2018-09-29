High schoolers flocked to campus for JEA conference

ESPN Commentator, Michael Smith, kicks off the 2018 JEA Louisiana Conference by being honored as the keynote speaker for the event. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

ESPN Commentator, Michael Smith, kicks off the 2018 JEA Louisiana Conference by being honored as the keynote speaker for the event. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Slideshow • 12 Photos Robert Morris teaching students about online publishing. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

Close

On Sept. 27, different high schools across Louisiana came to Loyola to partake in lessons, seminars and demonstrations held for the Journalism Education Association.

The conference consisted of professors from Loyola’s School of Mass Communications as well as their headliner guest speaker, ESPN anchor, Michael Smith, A’01.