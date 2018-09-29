Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

High schoolers flocked to campus for JEA conference

ESPN Commentator, Michael Smith, kicks off the 2018 JEA Louisiana Conference by being honored as the keynote speaker for the event. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

Angelo Imbraguglio
September 29, 2018
Slideshow • 12 Photos
Robert Morris teaching students about online publishing. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

On Sept. 27, different high schools across Louisiana came to Loyola to partake in lessons, seminars and demonstrations held for the Journalism Education Association.

The conference consisted of professors from Loyola’s School of Mass Communications as well as their headliner guest speaker, ESPN anchor, Michael Smith, A’01.

Angelo Imbraguglio, Staff Photographer
High schoolers flocked to campus for JEA conference