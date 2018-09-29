High schoolers flocked to campus for JEA conference
On Sept. 27, different high schools across Louisiana came to Loyola to partake in lessons, seminars and demonstrations held for the Journalism Education Association.
The conference consisted of professors from Loyola’s School of Mass Communications as well as their headliner guest speaker, ESPN anchor, Michael Smith, A’01.
