Women’s golf finished in third at Carey Collegiate Fall Classic

One of the Loyola golfer's finishes her backswing. Business senior Daria Delfino led the way for the Wolf Pack finishing in fourth in the tournament. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Loyola women’s golf finished in third at the Carey Collegiate Fall Classic. The Wolf Pack shot a 612 good for 36 over par.

Business senior Daria Delfino had the best score for the Wolf Pack finishing in fourth in the tournament. Delfino shot a 148 finishing five over par.

International business sophomore Alejandra Bedoya Tobar shot nine over par with a 153 finishing in 13th place.

Biology freshman Callee Breland and psychology sophomore Madison Bates tied for 15th place each shooting a 156, 12 over par.

The women’s golf team are set to take the course next Oct. 15 and 16 at the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics Preview at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.