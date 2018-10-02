Staff survey met with low response rate
October 2, 2018
Filed under Administration, News, Showcase
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In order to assess the current faculty and staff’s outlook on Loyola, Tania Tetlow, university president, reissued last year’s organizational health survey to university employees on Sept. 18.
As of Sept. 26, the survey had a response rate of 23 percent which is, “lower than we would hope at this time,” according to Tetlow in an email to faculty and staff, as the survey closes on Oct. 3.
Tetlow said she hopes university employees will fill out the 20 minute survey to let their voices be heard.
“Based on these results, which I will share with you, we can work to build on our strengths and to solve the problems you identify,” Tetlow said in the email.
Rose is a sophomore mass communication and political science double major from St. Paul, Minnesota. Currently, she is the news editor for The Maroon and has previously held positions as a copy editor and staff writer. When Rose is not in the newsroom, you can find her binge-watching the Food Network and listening to true crime podcasts. Contact: [email protected]
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.