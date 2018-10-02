Staff survey met with low response rate

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In order to assess the current faculty and staff’s outlook on Loyola, Tania Tetlow, university president, reissued last year’s organizational health survey to university employees on Sept. 18.

As of Sept. 26, the survey had a response rate of 23 percent which is, “lower than we would hope at this time,” according to Tetlow in an email to faculty and staff, as the survey closes on Oct. 3.

Tetlow said she hopes university employees will fill out the 20 minute survey to let their voices be heard.

“Based on these results, which I will share with you, we can work to build on our strengths and to solve the problems you identify,” Tetlow said in the email.