Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

Nielson+looks+on+as+mass+communication+freshman+Myles+Burns+passes+to+finance+senior+Ethan+Turner.+Nielson%E2%80%99s+hiring+was+announced+Sept.+13.+Photo+credit%3A+Andrew+Lang
Nielson looks on as mass communication freshman Myles Burns passes to finance senior Ethan Turner. Nielson’s hiring was announced Sept. 13. Photo credit: Andrew Lang

Nielson looks on as mass communication freshman Myles Burns passes to finance senior Ethan Turner. Nielson’s hiring was announced Sept. 13. Photo credit: Andrew Lang

Nielson looks on as mass communication freshman Myles Burns passes to finance senior Ethan Turner. Nielson’s hiring was announced Sept. 13. Photo credit: Andrew Lang

Andrew Lang
September 28, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Men’s basketball Head Coach Stacy Hollowell announced the hiring of Tyler Nielson as assistant coach Sept. 13, according to the athletic department.

Hollowell said Nielson fit what he was looking for in his assistant.

“You are looking for a guy that can be on the road a lot and recruit and find the best talent, that can find students that can, not just do the work here, but excel at the school work here and so Tyler knew those parameters coming in and that’s what we’re going to look to do,” Hollowell said.

Hollowell also said Nielson will be heavily involved in making scouting reports among other responsibilities.

Nielson previously worked at The University of Texas at El Paso as a video coordinator for the 2017-2018 season and a graduate assistant from 2015-2017. Nielson worked under Tim Floyd, who has had a close connection with New Orleans having coached at the University of New Orleans from 1988-1994 as well as coaching the New Orleans Hornets for the 2003-2004 season.

His duties at El Paso included of getting the team ready for the upcoming opponent, putting scouting reports together and walking his players through those insights from the scouting reports at practice, according to Nielson.

Nielson, a Texas native, has experience with the city before. The previous three years his team would play The University of Southern Mississippi and they would fly into New Orleans before driving out to Hattiesburg.

“But the joke was always the game was on Thursday but Coach Floyd wanted to fly out on Monday to keep the guys rested, but it was really so we could spend a couple nights in New Orleans,” Nielson said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack adds veteran presence to team with Reyes

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Megan Worry set to go, all in for her final season with Wolf Pack

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball team bows out of the NAIA Championship

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball wins third conference title in four years

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    17 basketball players win conference awards

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack women’s team claims SSAC basketball title

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Di’Mond Jackson shines on the basketball team

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball advances to second round of conference tournament

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Loyola men’s basketball advances to semifinals in conference championship

  • Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff

    Basketball

    Basketball seniors dominate in last home game of the year

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Nielson joins Loyola basketball coaching staff