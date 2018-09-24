Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

Mass+communication+junior+Tyler+Beckham+goes+for+a+block.Beckham+finished+with+12+kills+against+Bethel+University+and+13+kills+against+Martin+Methodist.+Photo+credit%3A+Loyola+New+Orleans+Athletics
Mass communication junior Tyler Beckham goes for a block.Beckham finished with 12 kills against Bethel University and 13 kills against Martin Methodist. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication junior Tyler Beckham goes for a block.Beckham finished with 12 kills against Bethel University and 13 kills against Martin Methodist. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication junior Tyler Beckham goes for a block.Beckham finished with 12 kills against Bethel University and 13 kills against Martin Methodist. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andrew Lang
September 24, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Loyola’s volleyball team lost the first two home games of the season falling to Bethel University from Tennessee 3-1 in the home opener and then to Martin Methodist 3-2.

In the home opener, Bethel took the first two sets 25-15 and 25-18 before the Wolf Pack responded taking the next set 25-21. The Wolf Pack couldn’t force a fifth set however as Bethel took the fourth set 25-19.

Mass communication junior Tyler Beckham led the team in kills and blocks finishing with 12 kills and five blocks.

General studies freshman Jordan Bernard led the team in digs with 14 as well as notching a team high three service aces.

Loyola’s game with Martin Methodist was closely contested. Martin Methodist started out strong taking the first set 25-20. The Wolf Pack responded by taking the next two sets 27-25 and 25-14. The Red Hawks forced the fifth set after taking the fourth set 25-22 before closing out the fifth set 15-12.

Head Coach Jesse Zabal saw improvement over the Bethel game.

“We saw a lot of good things, good changes from last night’s match,” Zabal said according to the Loyola New Orleans Athletics Department. “The more we play our offensive and defensive systems consistently, the more we will be able to control these matches in our favor.”

Education senior Maddie Huekels impacted several facets of the game registering a triple double with a career-high 16 kills, as well as 14 digs and 23 assists.

Loyola will host their next game in The Den against the University of Mobile Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    City

    Kenner rescinds Nike ban following backlash

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    Life & Times

    Bands say goodbye to summer, hello to Gasa Gasa

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    Administration

    Waldrop takes final vows at Mass of the Holy Spirit

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: Growing up mixed in The United States

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    Op/Ed

    Opinion: Being a business analytics major is a struggle

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    Christianity

    Mass of Healing addresses abuse in the Church

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    News

    New lecture series addresses microaggressions

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    News

    Commuter life gets a fresh coat of paint

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    Editorial

    Editorial: For a greater Loyola

  • Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season

    City

    Tenants sue in discrimination lawsuit

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola volleyball loses first two home games of the season