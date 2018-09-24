Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey runs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival. Ramsey finished third overall in the men's 5k. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Three members of the Wolf Pack took top-10 finishes at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival on Sept. 15.

Sociology sophomore Sasha Solano-McDaniel finished in fifth place for the women’s 5k with a time of 20:20.12.

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey and psychology sophomore Hayden Ricca finished in third and fifth place respectively for the men.

Ramsey finished with a time of 16:20.87 while Ricca finished with 16:30.80.

The men’s team finished in fourth place overall.

The team will hit the trail next Sept. 29 at the Major Blazer Invitational in Clinton, Mississippi.