Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

Environmental+studies+sophomore+Walter+Ramsey+runs+in+the+Allstate+Sugar+Bowl+Festival.+Ramsey+finished+third+overall+in+the+men%27s+5k.+Photo+credit%3A+Loyola+New+Orleans+Athletics
Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey runs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival. Ramsey finished third overall in the men's 5k. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey runs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival. Ramsey finished third overall in the men's 5k. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey runs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival. Ramsey finished third overall in the men's 5k. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andrew Lang
September 24, 2018
Filed under Cross Country, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Three members of the Wolf Pack took top-10 finishes at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival on Sept. 15.

Sociology sophomore Sasha Solano-McDaniel finished in fifth place for the women’s 5k with a time of 20:20.12.

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey and psychology sophomore Hayden Ricca finished in third and fifth place respectively for the men.

Ramsey finished with a time of 16:20.87 while Ricca finished with 16:30.80.

The men’s team finished in fourth place overall.

The team will hit the trail next Sept. 29 at the Major Blazer Invitational in Clinton, Mississippi.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Wolf Pack place three runners top 10 in first cross country meet

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Kevin Licht is ready for a new journey at the helm of Loyola’s Track teams

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Two freshmen are tearing up the trail

  • Basketball

    Sports briefs 11/10

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Newly rebuilt Wolf Pack heads to cross country championships

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Cross country runners see times improve at LSU meet

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Cross Country Team Steadily Improves in LSU Meet

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Cross Country finish as runners-up at first home meet of the season

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Anthony Rizzi leads the pack for cross country team

  • Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival

    Cross Country

    Cross country team looks back on this season’s success

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival