Loyola place three top-10 runners at Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival
September 24, 2018
Filed under Cross Country, Sports
Three members of the Wolf Pack took top-10 finishes at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Festival on Sept. 15.
Sociology sophomore Sasha Solano-McDaniel finished in fifth place for the women’s 5k with a time of 20:20.12.
Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey and psychology sophomore Hayden Ricca finished in third and fifth place respectively for the men.
Ramsey finished with a time of 16:20.87 while Ricca finished with 16:30.80.
The men’s team finished in fourth place overall.
The team will hit the trail next Sept. 29 at the Major Blazer Invitational in Clinton, Mississippi.
