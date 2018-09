Wolf Pack Wrap Up for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

In this week’s Wolf Pack Wrap Up, Henry Bean reports on the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Cross Country Festival, and the volleyball team’s trip to Macon, Georgia.