Which Uptown bar is your perfect tinder match?

Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

Madison Mcloughlin and Kaylie Saidin
September 12, 2018
Filed under Food, Lifestyle, Nightlife, Showcase, The Wolf

College may be a time for studying, but it’s also a time for making memories…or nights you won’t remember. Uptown New Orleans offers a wide selection of bars for students to enjoy themselves in. So grab your gang and swipe right on the bar that suits your mood!

Slideshow • 6 Photos
Ariel Landry
• A classic hangout for freshmen and Tulane students (it's not the No. 1 college bar in America for nothing). • Usually, there’s a live DJ, meaning the music is solid (if you like the Top 40). • The Boot is known to be a good dancing and/or makeout spot. Ladies: sometimes the guys here get a little handsy without consent, so make sure you have friends around. • Chances of sweating all your makeup off: 100 percent. • Boot pizza, crepes and cheese fries are always going to seem like a good idea at 3 a.m. • Known to get raided from time to time. Be careful, underage Boot rats. • Bathroom ranking: 6/10 (surprisingly, the bathroom stalls do have working locks).

 

 

About the Writer
Madison Mcloughlin, Managing Editor for Print
Madison is a mass communications journalism and English literature junior from Michigan. She is the managing editor for print, and was previously the news section editor. Madison hopes to continue to grow as a journalist and that The Maroon has a successful semester in the fall. In her free time, Madison loves to hammock and her...
Which Uptown bar is your perfect tinder match?