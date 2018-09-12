Which Uptown bar is your perfect tinder match?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
College may be a time for studying, but it’s also a time for making memories…or nights you won’t remember. Uptown New Orleans offers a wide selection of bars for students to enjoy themselves in. So grab your gang and swipe right on the bar that suits your mood!
• A classic hangout for freshmen and Tulane students (it's not the No. 1 college bar in America for nothing).
• Usually, there’s a live DJ, meaning the music is solid (if you like the Top 40).
• The Boot is known to be a good dancing and/or makeout spot. Ladies: sometimes the guys here get a little handsy without consent, so make sure you have friends around.
• Chances of sweating all your makeup off: 100 percent.
• Boot pizza, crepes and cheese fries are always going to seem like a good idea at 3 a.m.
• Known to get raided from time to time. Be careful, underage Boot rats.
• Bathroom ranking: 6/10 (surprisingly, the bathroom stalls do have working locks).
Madison is a mass communications journalism and English literature junior from Michigan. She is the managing editor for print, and was previously the news section editor. Madison hopes to continue to grow as a journalist and that The Maroon has a successful semester in the fall. In her free time, Madison loves to hammock and her...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.