Which Uptown bar is your perfect tinder match?

• A classic hangout for freshmen and Tulane students (it's not the No. 1 college bar in America for nothing). • Usually, there’s a live DJ, meaning the music is solid (if you like the Top 40). • The Boot is known to be a good dancing and/or makeout spot. Ladies: sometimes the guys here get a little handsy without consent, so make sure you have friends around. • Chances of sweating all your makeup off: 100 percent. • Boot pizza, crepes and cheese fries are always going to seem like a good idea at 3 a.m. • Known to get raided from time to time. Be careful, underage Boot rats. • Bathroom ranking: 6/10 (surprisingly, the bathroom stalls do have working locks).