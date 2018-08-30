Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

Cody Downey
August 30, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase, Student Government

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With a new school year, there also comes a new cabinet for Loyola’s Student Government Association. Elected on May 2, SGA President Sierra Ambrose, political science senior, and Vice President Joann Cassama, biology junior, not only bring themselves to the table but also a whole staff to help them govern.

SGA’s treasurer is Rebecca Driever. One of her plans for this semester is to encourage student organizations to apply for more allocations.

However, Driever noted that many of the allocations made by organizations were made toward going to conferences and taking trips.

“We want people to go to conferences but, those also aren’t engaging the entire community,” Driever said. “We really want to emphasize that people should apply for allocations for on-campus events.”

Another member of SGA’s cabinet is their chief justice Rana Thabata, political science junior. One of the things she is most excited about is working on social justice initiatives with new first-year students.

“Loyola is just so centered on social justice that being involved in FYC (First Year Council) and SGA is going to broaden their perspective and enlighten their beginning of the Loyola experience,” she said.

Also a member of the cabinet is Fallon Chiasson, mass communication senior, who serves as chief of staff. She said that one of her main goals is to help inform freshmen members of SGA on how to make decisions.

“I just want to be an ally to them and a resource so that they feel prepared for their future as college students,” Chiasson said.

Sophia Rataj, english junior, also serves on the cabinet as the director of programming. Her main goal for her time in office is to offer students new and exciting events that are inclusive to the many different types of students at Loyola. She hopes to do this with the help of her lagniappe coordinator.

“She’s got all kinds of cool programs planned just to make sure that every students feels included and excited,” Rataj said.

The final member of SGA’s cabinet is Troi McClure, digital filmmaking junior, who serves as their social media coordinator. She is in charge of Wolf of the Week and Who Dat Fridays.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Cody Downey, Copy Editor
Cody is entering his third year at Loyola University New Orleans as a mass communications student, focusing in journalism. He serves as the Copy Editor and Worldview Assistant this semester. He hopes to provide the Loyola community with quality and important news while also making sure his fellow reporters have no misspellings in their work.
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    News

    Loyola shelves food studies program

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Administration

    Students, teachers expected to continue coursework during campus evacuations

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Academic

    Loyola offers new health options for students

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Administration

    Mass of the Holy Spirit date changed

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Crime

    The POM aims to enhance student safety

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    News

    Res Life triples up in Biever Hall

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Multimedia

    Loyola kicks off the school year with new spaces

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Academic

    Loyola launches Handshake employment program

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Academic

    School of Mass Communication to open producer lab

  • SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions

    Administration

    President Tania Tetlow starts as Loyola’s first non-Jesuit president

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
SGA cabinet brings new faces to old positions