Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Sam Lucio
August 30, 2018
Filed under City, Showcase, Worldview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






IMG_6270.JPGIMG_6260.JPG

Nora Navra Library, the last of six New Orleans libraries destroyed during Hurricane Katrina has finally reopened. Nora Navra Library officially reopened on Aug. 24

Located in the Seventh Ward on St. Bernard Avenue, Nora Navra, originally called Branch Nine, first opened in 1946 and served the people there for 69 years until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

According to assistant manager Adrienne Strock, one of the reasons why it took so long to rebuild Nora Navra was because they were looking to buy more land and make the library as large as possible.

The new library takes up around 7,800-square-feet, a significant upgrade from the 2,500-square-feet it occupied before Katrina.

With the new building and larger space, Strock said that the community is feeling energetic and revitalized once again.

“We’ve got a lot of people telling us they grew up in that library,” Strock said, “and they’ll come in and they’re so excited to see what it looks like now and we’re so glad.”

Nora Navra will also be looking to take advantage of their very active community by hosting events that the community requests.

Among other state-of-the-art features that Nora Navra boasts are 28 computers, dedicated children’s, teen’s and adult’s areas and a community room where visitors can stream from their device onto the tv.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Sam Lucio, Worldview Editor
Sam is a journalist with a passion for storytelling, and is a Mass Communication Junior. He currently serve as the Worldview Editor. He has also been Social Media Coordinator and  a contributing writer for The Maroon. Contact: [email protected]
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Loyola and New Orleans prepare for peak hurricane season

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    NOPD and Louisiana State Police crackdown on summer crimes

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Gallery: Community members gather to remember Kurshaw Jackson

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Kenner donut shop fights to stay in business

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Construction slows business on Magazine Street

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    University officials reach out to students with drug issues

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Loyola faculty remove children from daycare after increase in tuition

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Business brothers receive alumni award

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Mid-City fire destroys local businesses

  • Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

    City

    Report reveals New Orleans missed opportunities to solve segregation

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Nora Navra Library reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina